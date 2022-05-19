These are the most common cybersecurity problems in Spain: the 100,000 incidents solved by INCIBE in 2021

The National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE) of Spain, which is part of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, has presented its 2021 report in which it states that from its Security Incident Response Center (INCIBE-CERT), managed 109,126 cybersecurity incidents during 2021. Of these, 90,168 correspond to citizens and companies, according to the 2021 Cybersecurity Balance.

A third of the most common attacks (29.88%) in Spain in 2021 were malware or malicious software. In in 28.6% of cases there are various variants of fraud. In third place we find attacks on vulnerable systems, with 18.89%. For companies, many fraudulent online store domains have been recognized, “one of the most recurrent frauds on the Internet in recent years,” says the report.

Major security issues

In addition, taking into account the doubts that they have received from citizens in their different communication channels, we find that there has been an “upturn in the sending of fraudulent SMS (smishing) supplanting, above all, the identity of logistics companies.

We were already aware of this from Genbeta that throughout 2021 we were reporting on different SMS from sending companies that were really phishing, very well achieved. There were many phishing campaigns impersonating Correos, MRW or FedEx among others.

Other of the most frequently registered doubts were online fraud related to phishing, problems regarding identity theft or false technical support. Microsoft has been used as bait and this problem has persisted in this year 2022.

What does INCIBE do about this?





With this, the question is: what is INCIBE really doing to deal with these problems? Their main form of action are security warningswith the publication in 2021 of 555. These notices include current information or simply informing of the existence of a threat that may affect them.

Also, another task is to develop tools that can deal with the possible risks to which users may be exposed, blocking incidents before they spread. For example, the INCIBE Antibotnet service (it is not new, it has been around for several years) reports cybersecurity threats or incidents related to zombie computers or botnets remote controlled. In 2021, 44,777 cases were reported to citizens.

Another of the lines of action of the Spanish National Security Institute is to offer training courses, in order to spread the importance of cybersecurity or show how to use the Internet safely so as not to fall into traps.

Another of the relevant data that is reflected in the balance is that INCIBE attended to 69,211 queries through 017 and its different contact channels, during 2021. One of every two queries was from families.