These are the most downloaded Nintendo Switch games in Japan during the first half of 2022

Pokémon Legends: Arceus leads the Top, but the public is also interested in other recent adventures.

Nintendo has surprised us in this 2022 with surprises such as Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Nintendo Switch Sports or Mario Strikers: Battle League Football. Unsurprisingly, these titles have had a big role in weekly sales in Japan, but have also experienced a large number of downloads by users.

This success is demonstrated by the latest ranking published by the Japanese company, which shows the most downloaded nintendo switch games of the first half of 2022 in Japan. Here we find the aforementioned Pokémon Legends: Arceus leading the list, as he has become one of the most popular titles of the hybrid since its launch last January.

However, Nintendo’s Top also includes other recent releases such as Kirby and the Forgotten Land or Nintendo Switch Sports, which occupy the second and third positions on the record. Beyond this, it is also worth noting that games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Monster Hunter Rise, whose success has skyrocketed after the release of the Sunbreak expansion, also reach high positions on the list.

Beyond this, the ranking also includes popular titles that are not only found in the Nintendo catalog, such as Among Us or Overcooked! 2 and up japanese deliveries that have not reached our lands. If you want to know in detail the most downloaded games of the console in Japan, you can see the Top 30 next.

Most Downloaded Nintendo Switch Games in Japan Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Nintendo Switch Sports.

Monster Hunter Rise.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Overcooked! 2

Among Us.

Mon-Yu.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Human Fall Flat.

Mario Party Superstars.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Minecraft.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics.

eBaseball 2022.

Nyanko Dai Senso.

Momotaro Dentetsu-Showa Heisei Reiwa

Splatoon 2.

Triangle Strategy.

Dragon Quest III.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Fit Boxing 2.

Kingdom Hearts –HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

FIFA 22.

Pico Park.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

Yawaraka Atama Juku Issho ni Atama no Stretch.

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arise.

Kingdom Hearts 3 + ReMIND.

More about: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Nintendo Switch Sports.