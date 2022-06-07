These are the most popular programming languages ​​and frameworks for telecommuting as a developer

If your dream is to find a remote job as a programmer Within the technology sector —it may seem repetitive, but there are programmers working in the most unexpected sectors—, the first thing you should ask yourself is, What technologies does the data show that are in greatest demand?

because those are the ones you should focus on learning if you are part of that 90% of developers who prefer to work remotely, and who would even consider resigning if that were not possible. If that’s your case, Remote Hunt has saved you the research work…

…and has already made a brief ranking of the most demanded technologies. Remote Hunt (born two years ago, in the midst of a pandemic, under the name of Remote Hub) is a website about startups that work remotelywhich collects both their job offers and data on their internal work culture, the technologies they use, the countries in which they are present…

…all of this aimed at enabling the user to find a remote team in which to continue developing their career. and precisely this collection of technologies has been what has allowed them to develop the aforementioned rankingdifferentiated into two rankings: languages ​​and frameworks.



via Remote Hunt

The programmer career in 2017 and in the future (with Javier Santana)

JavaScript and React, leaders

In the languages ​​section, absolute leadership corresponds to two sister scripting languages (in fact, the second is a subset of the first): JavaScript y TypeScript. Both are being used by 65% ​​and 60% of the platform companies, respectively.

Quite a distance from the previous ones, but still distanced from the platoon, we find Ruby. This has generated surprise among some users, who took this language for amortized, although it is mainly due to not having closely followed the news about it:

Ruby came back from retirement when they added Webpack to Rails a few releases ago. Right now, there are many companies that are re-using it for development. Salaries range from $2,500 to $7,000 depending on ability. — William Romero (@williamromero) June 6, 2022

Below we find other programming and query languages ​​such as PostgreSQL (17%), Python (16%), PHP (15%), GraphQL (14%) o MongoDB (10%). GraphQL, for example, is the default query language for managing APIs, which ensures its relevance to work in combination with other languages.

If you are surprised that Python is lower in this ranking than in others that we have echoed on other occasions, you should bear in mind that the Remote Hunt list has a bias towards web development, and there is little presence of Data Science or Artificial Intelligencetwo of the main changes responsible for the rise of this language.

The truth is that seeing Java so far below is surprising.

It is noted that the survey was done on Startups. — /ˈdeɪvɪd/ (@davidcafor) June 6, 2022

“The quintessential startup works around a React app written in TypeScript with NodeJS as a backend”

And what about PHP (along with Ruby and JS)?

PHP, JavaScript and Ruby. The undead from the times they’ve been killed. 😅 – Miguel Ángel Durán (@midudev) June 5, 2022

In the field of frameworks there is also a very clear leadership: React, the JavaScript library for creating user interfaceswhich has been used by 62% of the companies on the platform.

Share the podium with NodeJS (the popular server-side JavaScript runtime, used by 31% of participating companies) and with Rails (the framework based on Ruby —also third in the other ranking— and which has 20% of companies on its side). After that, we find several other frameworks such as Vue, Next, Express o el popular CMS WordPress.

Do I have to know all those frameworks?

As those responsible for Remote Hunt explain in their newsletter, “one would think that more important than knowing some specific framework or language is the ability to be flexible and get the job done with whatever tools are needed.