These are the most viewed Xbox & Bethesda Showcase trailers, with one favorite beating out Starfield

Although the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase has been full of news, the gaming community has not been slow to choose their favorite ads. Because Starfield has made us fall in love with its new gameplay, Hollow Knight: Silksong has thrilled indie fans and Diablo IV has captured the interest of all fans of the franchise. However, there is one trailer that has stood out above the rest.

Benji Salesan analyst that we usually quote around here, has made a compilation with the most viewed ads of the event on YouTube, which leaves us with a clear winner: Minecraft Legends, which has already accumulated more than 4.8 million of views on the platform. As expected, the podium continues with Starfield, who has managed to overcome the barrier of 4 millions views, and Diablo IV, with more than 2 millions.

As you can see, there is a clear difference between the second and third position, which indicates that Minecraft Legends and Starfield are established as the favorites of the general audience. On the other hand, there are announcements that stand out for their absence such as Redfall or Scorn, one of Xbox’s big bets for this year. We leave you below the complete list of the most viewed announcements of the event, which, according to Sales, has been formed by compiling the data of all the trailers published in different accounts (except reactions).

Minecraft Legends – 4.8 million

Starfield – 4 millones

Diablo IV – 2 million

Overwatch 2 – 2 millones

Hollow Knight: Silksong – 1,7 millones

Ark 2 – 1.7 million

What was your favorite ad? Remember that, although the most powerful conferences have already ended, we are still discovering details that expand on the information provided by Xbox. That is why we already know the particularities of Redfall’s multiplayer and we know the approximate duration of Starfield, among other things.

