These are the mysterious three cars that will be added to Gran Turismo 7 this week

Kazunori Yamauchi has reissued the silhouettes of three additions to the PlayStation title.

If you are Gran Turismo 7 users, you will remember that during the last week of April an update was released that included, in addition to other new features, three new vehicles. Well, it seems that Polyphony Digital He likes this formula, as we are approaching the end of May and three more cars have been confirmed.

has been again Kazunori Yamauchi who has advanced this content. With a mysterious publication in his official account of Twitterthe Japanese creator has returned to share the three silhouettes of vehicles which will be added to the driving title sometime this week.

Of course, the community and experts in racing simulators have got down to work, which allows us to know the identity of these three cars. According to GT Planet, the first two are known but there are doubts with the third. They refer to the car on the bottom left, which they affirm without certainty that it may be a Corvette of the C3 generation.

There are doubts about which car is one of the threeThe first is a Toyota GR010, a hypercar from the Japanese company for Le Mans that is one of the clearest since there is a tournament called 2022 Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup that uses the GR010 in one of its races. The car on the bottom right is believed to be the GoPro Rampage 1970 Camaroa model that Yamauchi said in 2014 would one day appear.

In the absence of official confirmation and seeing them on the track, the players of the latest numbered installment of Polyphony are still looking for how to get the best time per lap in the different tests of the driving title. This seems to us the most complete of the franchiseor at least that’s what we thought in the analysis of Gran Turismo 7 that we published in March.

