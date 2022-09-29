These are the neobanks that give you more money for making an account or inviting friends

Spain has a good supply of neobanks, that is, financial entities that carry out their operations 100% digitally and without paperwork involved. By not having physical branches, the bank saves costs, and this translates into certain advantages for the user, such as low maintenance costs, fees and charges. In addition, they usually have quite intuitive and easy-to-use mobile applications to manage our money.

Generally, when opening an account in a bank, or bringing our payroll, they usually offer us some other reward, either monetary or in the form of an attractive product. In the case of neobanks, most offer referral links to earn extra money when inviting friends or when creating an account, in addition to cashback in certain establishments. In this article we review some of the neobanks that allow us to have these types of advantages.

Revolut





Revolut is undoubtedly one of the most popular online banking services in the world. Allows us Create an account with no commissions or conditions for free and enjoy benefits such as a free card, withdraw money at ATMs around the world, and an easy and intuitive application to use. It is usually very effective for those who travel a lot because of its interbank exchange rate of up to 150 currencies. It is also a very good option for online purchases, since it has single use virtual cards. In addition, the bank also offers its customers discounts and cash back on some brands.

The service usually offers promotions from time to time. The one that is currently in force is the possibility of earning up to 40 euros for each friend that we invite to become an account in Revolut. To do this, you must register with our invitation link, add money to your accounts, request your own physical card, and make at least three transactions of 5 euros with your virtual or physical card. Once the transactions have been made, the money will be automatically paid to the user.

Bnext





Bnext is another neobank that offers great benefits to its users. It allows us to create a free account, without commissions or conditions, with which we will have various advantages, including virtual cards, or the possibility of sending and receiving money internationally. Bnext also offers an application with which to control all our procedures, and is also compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

In addition to its cashback system with which to obtain refunds on exclusive brands, it also has a referral system with which we can invite friends and receive 5 euros each. To do this, the guest must send money to one of the 160 countries available with Ria Money Transfer, Send money to Mexico, or buy and sell cryptocurrencies with Onyze. Performing only one of the actions mentioned will receive 5 euros each. The number of friends that we can invite is unlimited.

Rebellion





Another of the banks that operate in Spain and with multiple advantages is Rebellion. Your account is similar to the aforementioned ones, with free opening, instant money transfers, free bank transfers in the SEPA zone, and free virtual or physical card. From your own application we can carry out any management, and ATM withdrawals are free.

Rebellion also offers a referral link system with which you can invite friends and earn money. If a friend opens a Rebellion account with our link, you will both get 5 euros if you make a purchase of more than 10 euros. The invitations are unlimited, although we have a maximum benefit of 500 euros through this method. From the bank they affirm that we will receive the money when the purchase has been settled by the merchant, something that usually happens a couple of days after having made it. Along with this, it is also worth mentioning that Rebellion offers cashback of up to 30% on selected brands.

Curve





This case is special, since what Curve proposes is a way of link all our cards into one. In this way, when paying with the Curve card, we can choose which bank we want the charge to be made to. The application is free and we can link up to 100 cards.

Among its advantages, we also have the option of obtaining 5 euros free for each friend we invite. through a referral link. All the guest has to do is create a Curve account, link a card to their service and make a purchase with it, with no minimum amount. In addition, the service also offers extra returns on purchases, obtaining a small percentage in selected stores.

Live, without extra money but with cashback





Another great alternative is Vivid, a bank with various advantages similar to those we have mentioned before, such as the possibility of creating a checking account for free, managing our money from its mobile application, and sending money and instant transfers without commissions. . In addition, also we can withdraw a maximum of 1,000 euros without commissions abroad.

Among its rewards, Vivid offers a referral system by which we get returns in stores by inviting friends. The current promotion allows us get 5% cashback for 30 days. To do so, guests must create a Vivid account and will earn 1% back on all purchases made for 30 days, and 2% back if they become Vivid Prime customers. You can consult the conditions through this link.

Wise





A well-known and popularized service for its low cost international money transfer system by type of currency. By creating a Wise account we can send money in any type of currency, and through your physical card we can make purchases all over the world, benefiting from its low cost for currency exchange. Wise is ideal especially for those who travel more, since they will not have to worry about the currency exchange.

In addition to this, the service also has a referral system through which we will get 60 euros discount on transfers. To do this, the recipient must make a transfer of up to 500 GBP when registering with our link, and we will receive 60 euros when three friends send more than 250 euros. This does not apply with same currency transactions.