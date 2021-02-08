These are the nominees for the 2021 SAG Awards

Nominees for the 27th come to light Screen Actors Guild Awards, with Black Bottom (by Ma Rainey) at the top of the movie category.

Following the Golden Globe nominations, Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs have announced the list of nominees for 2021 via a direct from Instagram. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom has already accumulated three nominations, including Best Supporting Performance in a Movie. Da 5 Bloods, A Night in Miami and The Trial of 7 are also in this section.

Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August 2020, has received multiple nominations for his starring role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and his supporting role in Da 5 Bloods. In addition, he has also been nominated for his role in films. Viola Davis has received a nomination for the role in Netflix’s Ma Rainey.

The Crown and Schitt’s Creek lead the television nominations, with five each. Both shows have appeared in the category of best performance in their respective genres. Ozark is close behind with four nominations and Dead to Me has taken two. Bridgerton has received recognition in the Dramas and Acting category for Regé-Jean Page.

As a distributor, Netflix leads with 30 of its overall nominated series, 13 movies, and 17 series.

There goes the complete list:

Who

Best Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Steven Yeun, Minari

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Best Leading Actress

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Amy Adams, Hillbilly, A Country Elegy

Vanessa Kirby, Fragments of a Woman

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Supporting Actor

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the 7

Jared Leto, Little Secrets

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat, next documentary film

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Olivia Colman, The Father

Glenn Close, Hillbilly, a country elegy

Helena Zengel, World News

Best cast

Da 5 Bloods

Threatening

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One night in Miami

The judgment of the 7

Television

best Actor

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Woodpecker

Mark Ruffalo, The Undeniable Truth

Bill Camp, Lady’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Best actress

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I could destroy you

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, Lady’s Gambit

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Best Actor in a Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. This is us

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Best Actress in a Drama

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Best Actor in a Comedy

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Rama Youssef, Rama

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Best Actress in a Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Cast in a Drama

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Best Cast in a Comedy

Dead to me

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Action scenes

Best action scene in a movie

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

World News

The judgment of the 7

Wonder Woman 1984

Best scene in a comedy

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld

It will be on April 4 when the gala takes place. Stay tuned to IGN, where you can know the result.