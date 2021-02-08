These are the nominees for the 2021 SAG Awards

Nominees for the 27th come to light Screen Actors Guild Awards, with Black Bottom (by Ma Rainey) at the top of the movie category.
Following the Golden Globe nominations, Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs have announced the list of nominees for 2021 via a direct from Instagram. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom has already accumulated three nominations, including Best Supporting Performance in a Movie. Da 5 Bloods, A Night in Miami and The Trial of 7 are also in this section.
Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August 2020, has received multiple nominations for his starring role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and his supporting role in Da 5 Bloods. In addition, he has also been nominated for his role in films. Viola Davis has received a nomination for the role in Netflix’s Ma Rainey.
The Crown and Schitt’s Creek lead the television nominations, with five each. Both shows have appeared in the category of best performance in their respective genres. Ozark is close behind with four nominations and Dead to Me has taken two. Bridgerton has received recognition in the Dramas and Acting category for Regé-Jean Page.
As a distributor, Netflix leads with 30 of its overall nominated series, 13 movies, and 17 series.
There goes the complete list:
Who
Best Leading Actor
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Steven Yeun, Minari
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
Best Leading Actress
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
- Amy Adams, Hillbilly, A Country Elegy
- Vanessa Kirby, Fragments of a Woman
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Best Supporting Actor
- Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the 7
- Jared Leto, Little Secrets
Best Supporting Actress
- Maria Bakalova, Borat, next documentary film
- Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly, a country elegy
- Helena Zengel, World News
Best cast
- Da 5 Bloods
- Threatening
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- One night in Miami
- The judgment of the 7
Television
best Actor
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke, The Woodpecker
- Mark Ruffalo, The Undeniable Truth
- Bill Camp, Lady’s Gambit
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Best actress
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Michaela Coel, I could destroy you
- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy, Lady’s Gambit
- Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Best Actor in a Drama
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. This is us
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Best Actress in a Drama
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Laura Linney, Ozark
Best Actor in a Comedy
- Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Rama Youssef, Rama
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Best Actress in a Comedy
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Linda Cardellini, Dead to me
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best Cast in a Drama
- Better Call Saul
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- Ozark
Best Cast in a Comedy
- Dead to me
- Schitt’s Creek
- Ted Lasso
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
Action scenes
Best action scene in a movie
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mulan
- World News
- The judgment of the 7
- Wonder Woman 1984
Best scene in a comedy
- The Boys
- Cobra Kai
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Westworld
It will be on April 4 when the gala takes place. Stay tuned to IGN, where you can know the result.
Add Comment