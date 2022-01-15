These are the nominees for the DICE Awards 2022, the awards for the best games of the year

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences celebrates the 25th edition of these awards.

We are already in mid-January 2022, but it is never a bad time to continue analyzing what 2021 has left us. Some awards, such as the D.I.C.E. Awards The ones we are here to talk about today are awarded on dates close to the ones we are currently in, and we have even learned about the nominees for the GDC Awards, which will be awarded in March along with the indie titles awarded at the Independent Games Festival .

As we say, today we come to talk about the DICE Awards 2022, awards given by the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences which celebrate this year its 25th edition. Of them we already know their list of nominees, in which Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart (Insomniac Games) stands out with nine nominations, followed by Deathloop (Arkane), which accumulates a total of eight. Below is the full list of award nominees.

Nominees for the DICE Awards 2022

game of the year

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension

Returnal

best animation

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension

Resident Evil Village

best art direction

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension

Resident Evil Village

best character

Deathloop – Colt Vahn

Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena

Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen

Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension – Rivet

Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu

best original music

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Returnal

best sound design

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension

Returnal

best story

Before Your Eyes

Inscryption

Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

The Forgotten City

Best Technical Achievement

Battlefield 2042

Forza Horizon 5

Moncage

Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension

Returnal

best action game

Deathloop

Halo Infinite

Metroid Dread

Returnal

The Ascent

best adventure game

Death’s Door

It Takes Two

Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

best family game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise

Cozy Grove

Mario Party Superstars

Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension

Warioware: Get it Together

best fighting game

Guilty Gear Strive

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

best racing game

F1 2021

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Best RPG

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Wildermyth

best sports game

FIFA 22

Mario Golf: Super Rush

NBA 2k22

Riders Republic

The Climb 2

Best Strategy/Simulation Game

Age of Empires IV

Gloomhaven

Griftlands

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Technical Achievement in Immersive Reality

Lone Echo II

Puzzling Places

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Yuki

Best Immersive Reality Game

Demeo

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

best indie game

Death’s Door

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Sable

Unpacking

best mobile game

Behind the Frame

Fantasian

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Moncage

Pokémon Unite

best online game

Back 4 Blood

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Halo Infinite

Knockout City

best game design

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Loop Hero

Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension

best direction

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension

The Artful Escape

Last December, different galas were held that rewarded the best that video games have left us in 2021. In them, It Takes Two He came out as a great winner after winning the GOTY at The Game Awards 2021, a distinction that he also achieved in the return of the 3DJuegos Awards, which featured a live broadcast and prizes for viewers who were encouraged to follow the celebration.

