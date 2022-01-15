These are the nominees for the DICE Awards 2022, the awards for the best games of the year

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences celebrates the 25th edition of these awards.
We are already in mid-January 2022, but it is never a bad time to continue analyzing what 2021 has left us. Some awards, such as the D.I.C.E. Awards The ones we are here to talk about today are awarded on dates close to the ones we are currently in, and we have even learned about the nominees for the GDC Awards, which will be awarded in March along with the indie titles awarded at the Independent Games Festival .
As we say, today we come to talk about the DICE Awards 2022, awards given by the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences which celebrate this year its 25th edition. Of them we already know their list of nominees, in which Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart (Insomniac Games) stands out with nine nominations, followed by Deathloop (Arkane), which accumulates a total of eight. Below is the full list of award nominees.
Nominees for the DICE Awards 2022
game of the year
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension
- Returnal
best animation
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension
- Resident Evil Village
best art direction
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension
- Resident Evil Village
best character
- Deathloop – Colt Vahn
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Kena
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Alex Chen
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension – Rivet
- Resident Evil Village – Lady Dimitrescu
best original music
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Returnal
best sound design
- Forza Horizon 5
- Halo Infinite
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension
- Returnal
best story
- Before Your Eyes
- Inscryption
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- The Forgotten City
Best Technical Achievement
- Battlefield 2042
- Forza Horizon 5
- Moncage
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension
- Returnal
best action game
- Deathloop
- Halo Infinite
- Metroid Dread
- Returnal
- The Ascent
best adventure game
- Death’s Door
- It Takes Two
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
best family game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise
- Cozy Grove
- Mario Party Superstars
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension
- Warioware: Get it Together
best fighting game
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
best racing game
- F1 2021
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
Best RPG
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
- Wildermyth
best sports game
- FIFA 22
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- NBA 2k22
- Riders Republic
- The Climb 2
Best Strategy/Simulation Game
- Age of Empires IV
- Gloomhaven
- Griftlands
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Best Technical Achievement in Immersive Reality
- Lone Echo II
- Puzzling Places
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
- Yuki
Best Immersive Reality Game
- Demeo
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
best indie game
- Death’s Door
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
- Sable
- Unpacking
best mobile game
- Behind the Frame
- Fantasian
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Moncage
- Pokémon Unite
best online game
- Back 4 Blood
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Halo Infinite
- Knockout City
best game design
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Loop Hero
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension
best direction
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension
- The Artful Escape
Last December, different galas were held that rewarded the best that video games have left us in 2021. In them, It Takes Two He came out as a great winner after winning the GOTY at The Game Awards 2021, a distinction that he also achieved in the return of the 3DJuegos Awards, which featured a live broadcast and prizes for viewers who were encouraged to follow the celebration.
