These are the possible release dates of FIFA 23 and Need for Speed, leaking more details

Insider Tom Henderson has posted more information directly from Electronic Arts sources.

This week we told you that Electronic Arts has prepared the announcement of three games for the month of July. According to the information handled by Tom Henderson, an insider who has already given numerous exclusives from within EA, they will soon talk about Skate, FIFA 23 and the new Need for Speed.

However, Henderson is updating the information in exputer as news arrives from his direct sources at Electronic Arts, and now he has specified the possible release dates that they have set for these three games, although it should be clarified that they could be provisional.

FIFA would arrive on September 30For the new Skate (which would not be called Skate 4) there is no date set yet, although Henderson affirms that it will probably go to 2023. Of course, the new soccer installment does handle a specific day: FIFA 23 would be released on September 30 of this same year, a usual window in the franchise although sooner than on other occasions.

As for Criterion’s Need for Speed, Henderson assures that Electronic arts has its date set for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Although they initially planned an earlier release (in September or October), they don’t want to overlap it with FIFA, so they have marked on the calendar the November 4, 2022.

Need for Speed ​​would be published in NovemberAlthough it is not definitive, those responsible internally handle the name of Need for Speed: Unbound, and I would bet on a open world formula in a fictional version of the city of Chicago called Lake Shore City. Likewise, anime-style cinematics would be included and its multiplayer would take on a lot of weight.

The reason Need for Speed ​​is taking so long to arrive is that Criterion has collaborated on Battlefield 2042, although the studio is now supported by another studio, Codemasters Chesirewhich is integrated into the first as part of the association they have had in recent months.

