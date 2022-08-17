These are the reasons why they supported the extradition of Piedad Córdoba’s brother

Supreme Court approves the extradition for drug trafficking of Piedad Córdoba’s brother. Photo taken from Twitter

This Wednesday, August 17, the Supreme Court of Justice endorsed the extradition of Alvaro Fredy Cordoba Ruiz, brother of the senator of the Historical Pact piety cordoba. The appeal specified that the accused must answer for the crime of drug trafficking and not for the other charges that were required in the United States.

On February 3, agents from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Interpol (Dijin) of the National Police captured Córdoba Ruiz in the El Poblado neighborhood, in Medellín, Antioquia. He was arrested in Operation Coral together with Libia Amanda Palacio and Alberto Jaramillo, accused of providing logistical support to the substructure of aliases Kind Duarte and aliases Ivan Bite of the dissidents of the extinct FARC.

On March 23, on behalf of the federal court for the Southern District of New York, the United States Embassy in Colombia formally requested the extradition of Álvaro Córdoba. From that moment the Supreme Court was studying the case and until today issued its concept.

In context: Supreme Court approves the extradition for drug trafficking of Piedad Córdoba’s brother

In the ruling issued by the office of the magistrate Myriam Avila Roldan The charges for which the defendant is requested in the United States were clarified: “illicit drug trafficking, firearms and conspiracy to commit a crime”; however, he will only be extradited for the first offense.

“The place of commission of the crimes referred to in charge one of the foreign accusation (Agreement to import narcotics) does not translate into grounds for inadmissibility either,” said the high court. The behaviors for which Córdoba Ruiz was requested in the United States “they were intended to agree to distribute narcotics to the claimant country.”

This decision was not replicated for the other crimes. “Counts two and three contained in indictment No. 22 CRIM 121 issued on February 24, 2022 occurred in Colombian territory”explained the high court in the ruling against the accusation for the crimes of trafficking and carrying weapons.

Unlike the drug trafficking charge, there is no direct relationship linking the crimes with the North American country. “Consequently, a constitutional circumstance is imposed that prevents extradition with respect to these specific criminal conducts and, for that reason, the opinion of the Court for these charges must be UNFAVORABLE”, he added.

The Supreme Court clarified that, although he will not be extradited to the United States for these crimes, he will have criminal consequences in Colombia: “It does not mean that these illicit conducts go unpunished, since it is up to the Colombian State to carry out the pertinent judicial action,” reads in the document that cites article 14 of the current Penal Code.

“The Attorney General’s Office, if it has not done so, must initiate the investigation of said crimes indicated in the aforementioned foreign accusation,” the Court pointed out.

After this decision, what follows is the formal notification to the defendant’s defense attorneys. Subsequently, the ruling will reach the office of President Gustavo Petro, who would authorize – through the Ministry of Justice – that Córdoba cease to be held in prison.to La Picota prison, in Bogotá, to be extradited to the United States.

This is the complete ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice in which it explains the reasons behind the endorsement of extradition:

KEEP READING:

Gustavo Petro excused his absence from troop reconnaissance due to a “severe stomach ache”

Judicial reform and improving prison policy, the tasks that Gustavo Petro entrusted to the Minister of Justice

Gustavo Petro took office this Wednesday two new ministers: Justice and Sciences, only Communications is missing