These are the revolutionary cars that Formula 1 showed in Bahrain: which one is the favorite according to the specialists

The pontoon differences between Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari (@F1)

In one week, the Formula 1 He will run the first date in Bahrain, the same stage in which he finished his pre-season tests. At the Sakhir International Autodrome, the teams showed notable changes in their cars whose appearance will be the closest when the red lights go out next Sunday. In a season in which a technical regulation was released that modified 80 percent of the aerodynamic aspect of the cars, trial and error will be the order of the day.

The piecework of the engineers indicates that the cars can adapt in the best way to the brand new regulations that allowed the return after 40 years of the ground effect, a system that allows the car to be glued to the ground, which allows the riders accelerate more and in theory it will make overtaking easier by generating less turbulent air at the rear.

With less turbulence, the cars will gain speed, but the key will be to find the best variants to get that air to pass in the best way. Now the environment is impacted by the various solutions that are seen in the 2022 monopostos, but the teams have been working with this concept car since 2019, when the company that owns the category, Formula One Management (FOM) and the Federation International Automobile Association (FIA) announced the regulation change for 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis postponed the modification for this year.

Sebastian Vettel spying on the upper radiators of the Mercedes (@MercedesAMGF1)

In the workshops, the tests in the wind tunnels were intense. With 1-1 scale models, it was the preliminary empirical variant to see how the cars could work. After the first three days of testing in Barcelona, ​​more news arrived in Bahrain.

The biggest work was seen on the pontoons, which are the side parts that are at the height of where the pilot sits. The three strongest teams, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari, released different solutions, some of them drastic. For example, the Mercedes W13 was shown with understated and corrugated pontoon for the vehicle of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

In the case of Red Bull, its RB 18, the car for Max Verstappen and Sergio “Checo” Perezchannels the air flow under the pontoon (hence the cut it has in that sector) and above the floor.

How F1 cars jump due to ground effect. The movements in the head of Pierre Gasly

While Ferrari with its F1-75, model in charge of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, chose another path and the pontoons are higher, although it should be remembered that it has a large internal undulation and the air passes through that gap. What happens is that in the lateral photos that detail is not noticed in the red car.

All the news stole the eyes of those present in Sakhir and in the images that spread through social networks. One who experienced first-hand what happened is Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), who without prejudice and before the cameras, approached to “spy” on the Mercedes.

To go further with the analysis, Infobae He spoke with two Argentine engineers with great experience in the Máxima. Sergio Rinland He worked between 1983 and 2001 in various teams such as Williams, Brabham, Benetton, Sauber, Arrows, RAM, BMS Scuderia Italia and Fondmetal. The Bahian, who lives in England, explains: “When a new regulation comes out and more like this one, which is totally different, each one advances along the path that seems best to them. Until they see what the competition did. At that moment, the teams begin to test the solutions of their competitors and that is how, after a while, the solutions converge to one or two in the best of cases. In this regulation, the pontoons are the places with more freedom of interpretation and that is why we see different solutions. You will already see in Bahrain the Mercedes with sidepods (N. of the R: part that is on the side of the car and its purpose is the cooling of the car) type Williams or McLaren, minimalist “.

How the pontoons of the Mercedes changed from Barcelona to Bahrain (@F1)

“The issue is to minimize drag and improve flow to the wing and diffuser. The limitation is cooling, and that is where solutions not seen before are seen, such as putting radiators on top of the engine, for example”, he emphasizes and the best example of radiators on pontoons is the case of Mercedes.

“It’s all new, the wings are very restricted, so the only thing they can do is treat the airflow that reaches them,” he concludes.

While Enrique Scalabroni was also at Williams and in fact was a co-worker of Rinland in the years that the historic team from Grove won the Constructors’ Championship. But his most important work was at Ferrari where he was chief designer between 1989 and 1990, the year in which he developed the 641 with which Alain Prost fought for the title against Ayrton Senna and his McLaren. He then he went to Lotus. He was also one of Peugeot’s technical managers for their victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1992 and 1993.

Lap on board with Max Verstappen and his Red Bull in Bahrain

“At first glance, I’ll take the Red Bull pontoon, because it’s between the other two. It has the most elaborate and optimized pontoon, and also, it generates very good downforce (N. of the R: aerodynamic load so that the car is glued to the ground) in the lower/lower wing and has a better shape for drag reduction ( N. of the R: resistance that must be overcome for the car to go through the air)”, he highlights about the car that Max Verstappen will use to defend his title.

“A la Ferrari I see a very bulky pontoon and that does not favor the generation of downforce (from the lower/rear wing)”, he points out regarding the Maranello monoposto.

“And the Mercedes one is too forced, which, although it can perhaps help generate DWF in the lower/rear wing, but I think they will have problems with engine overheating and an increase in drag”, he anticipates.

1983 F1 cars in preliminary testing in Brazil. Patrick Tambay’s Ferrari precedes the Williams of then-champion Keke Rosberg. Note the differences in the pontoons (CORSA file)

“This is what I can say now, only that we need to see who will be the fastest in Q3 (third and last cut in qualifying) in the first qualifying and then in the race”, concludes the engineer born in Alta Gracia and who resides in Italy.

Variations on the sidepods hark back to cars from 1983, when there was another radical change to the technical regulations and teams looked to improve airflow through that area of ​​the cars.

Another topic that engineers are focused on is the rebounds that the cars continue to have on the straights, something that was seen in Barcelona and continued in Bahrain. In Pierre Gasly’s video, you can see how it affects the pilot with the constant movement of his head due to the reaction of his Alpha Tauri. If that problem continues, FOM and the FIA ​​should take matters into their own hands and see how it can be fixed.

The countdown has begun and in seven days F1 will have had its first winner of the season. His name will go down in history because the category launches a technical regulation that promoted a shuffle and give again. More than two years ago the teams prepared for this change and the moment of truth arrived. Will Hamilton have a revenge? Will Red Bull be up to Verstappen to defend his scepter? Will Ferrari hit? Or will there be a cover? In a week the answer will be known.

