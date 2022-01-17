These are the rules that will regulate the advertising of cryptocurrencies in Spain: this is how the CNMV will prevent its risks from being covered up

Last Friday, the Council of State gave its approval to the last regulations of the National Securities Market Commission regarding ‘cryptoactives’ —specifically, to its advertising regulation—. And today, finally, the Official State Gazette publishes “Circular 1/2022, of January 10, of the National Securities Market Commission, regarding advertising on crypto assets presented as investment objects.”

“Crypto assets have a growing presence in the financial system“, begins by indicating the introduction of the document, shortly before explaining its motivation:





“The revaluations of some crypto assets have increased their attractiveness as an investment, which has been intensifying due to the numerous advertising campaigns that have been able to encourage minority investors to invest in these new assets without having sufficient information about their nature and the risks they entail” .

For this reason, the standardwhich will come into force on February 17, within a month – establishes that from now on advertising about crypto assets must be “clear, balanced, impartial and not misleading”, and that it will use “simple and easy to understand language”.

The document pays particular attention to detailing the conditions under which use references to “high past returns”, a practice that he presents as something “to avoid”, but that “in the case of doing it”,

It must be expressly indicated the period of time to which it refers , that must not be for a period less than 12 months . And if just before, during or after said period there had been higher percentage depreciation must also be indicated.

In any case, “the historical results nor they may be the most prominent element of the communication, its presentation in a larger or highlighted font size is not acceptable”.

Likewise, due to the relevance of the custody responsibility of the advertised crypto assets, the announcements must identify the entity responsible for guarding them, as well as the country in which it is carried out and the applicable legal framework.

The CNMV also makes it clear that advertising must clearly distinguish the advertised crypto assets: the idea is avoid playing with the popularity of popular crypto assets (such as Bitcoin, without going any further) to confuse and capture investments in other products that have nothing to do with them”.

The CNMV specifies the risks

In ‘annex II’ of the standard, when listing the reasons why crypto assets are considered a high-risk investment product, several “technological risks” are detailed, namely:

“Distributed ledger technologies are still in an early stage of maturation,” so the CNMV considers that they are not very proven and that this can give rise to “failures significant in its operation and safety”. The recording of transactions in this asset class “works through consensus protocols that can be susceptible to attacks that try to modify said registry”, without there being an alternative registry that supports said transactions, which means that “all the crypto assets” can be lost. “The anonymity facilities that crypto assets can provide make them a target for cybercriminals“.

Image | Cryptowallet.com (via Wikipedia)