These are the secrets of The Callisto Protocol to become the most terrifying game of 2022

The Callisto Protocol is the next space-based survival horror from the creators of Dead Space, one of the bad vibes banners of its generation. To clear up any doubts you may have, we have interviewed Chris Stone, its creative director, and we tell you all the keys and secrets of what promises to be the most terrifying game of 2022.

One of the games that all survival horror lovers have on our wish list is The Callisto Protocol, a new horror experience developed by some of the original creators from DeadSpace. The title comes from the hand of Striking Distance, a studio founded by Glen Schofield (vice president of the now defunct Visceral Games, among many other positions), and it held a special place both in the last State of Play and in the ambivalent Summer Game Fest. After seeing it in action, the truth is that I understand why there is so much expectation: a very gloomy setting on a desolate and icy moon of Jupiter, spawns and mutations with very bad milk, of course movie inspiration like Alien or A Quiet Place.

Its assets are many, but there was also some noise around the project; therefore, we have taken the opportunity to chat at length with Chris Stone, the creative director of The Callisto Protocol, and we’ll tell you all the keys to a title that comes with a very clear idea: set a new standard in the genre. Next we talk about to what extent it is possible to achieve it. One of the most striking aspects of The Callisto Protocol is, without a doubt, its oppressive and dark atmospherea circumstance that allows us to constantly draw parallels with Dead Space, one of the best survival horror of its generation and probably the true savior of a genre that was adrift back in the mid-2000s. However, the question of The setting of The Callisto Protocol has a trick, because we are not facing the classic special horror to use. The action is not centered on the Nostromo, the legendary flagship from Alien, nor on a ship similar to the USG Ishimura from Dead Space, but rather takes place in a place much more real, more tangible: Callisto, perhaps the most inhospitable moon of Jupiter.

Horror and mystery on Jupiter’s Dead Moon

Chris Stone told us that they didn’t take long to choose the place, since they knew of the harsh conditions that the satellite presents. “There’s no way anyone can survive on the surface. And of course having Jupiter right next to you makes for a beautiful landscape.” But to give some context, Callisto is colder than Burgos (it is not heated by Jupiter’s gravity, unlike other satellites), it is full of carbon dioxide, and there is evidence that an ocean may exist To over a hundred kilometers deep. Imagine the pressure and what can come out of it.

The objective is that you put yourself in the skin of the protagonist while trying to escape from CalistoAs if that were not enough, in The Callisto Protocol you are in a seedy prison. More specifically in Black Iron Prison, a maximum security center where the worst criminals in the solar system go: serial killers, potential rioters, ticktockers… There is a bit of everything, but nothing is good here. We are a bit in doubt about the role of Jacob Lee, our protagonist, who suddenly wakes up in prison, just on the eve of a real space nightmare that, of course, involves both violent riots and riots. very beast mutations. The studio assured us that they have spent the last three years shaping the experience to the fullest, and that the goal of this third-person survival horror is for you to put yourself in the shoes of the protagonist, to empathize with his desperate attempts to get out of the game alive. Callisto’s cold abyss.

Expectations of success? Rather few, I’m afraid, because Black Iron is a bit like the gannet of the future; not only do you have to escape from jail, but you have to survive until you regain your freedom. In this case, you don’t have to swim to San Francisco, but rather endure temperatures below -190 degrees and steal a ship. Good luck Jacob.

The truth is that things are noticeable to Striking Distance very clear in terms of interactive horror; Ultimately, the developer is made up of a bunch of longtime professionals, many of whom worked directly on Dead Space. “We have honed our skills in developing horror and making it effective: the pace, the characters, the sound, all of these aspects collaborating in unison is what creates a truly captivating and immersive experience,” said the director of this brutal survival horror. Of course, we have to keep in mind that being successful with a survival horror is not easy, not even close. you need an exceptional artistic directionkey so that the morbid does not become seedy and in bad taste, but also a great audiovisual section and a gameplay that puts the player in complicated situations, which take it out continually out of your comfort zone. That is the reason why the genre has had to reinvent itself so many times. Immersion is also essential; in this case, the feeling of isolation and the fear of the unknown They are the two pillars of terror of The Callisto Protocol according to their own managers.

In the background you have sound issue, which also brings them, with distant moans, whispers that you cannot fully understand, or furtive movements of beings that seem to be surrounding you to jump on you when you least expect it. Perhaps the best example of this is the mythical Silent Hill 2, although I advise a certain prudence when making comparisons of this style, both for issues of temporal distance and for the essence of each one: the experience of The Callisto Protocol goes by a long trail more gore and popcorn, while Konami’s masterpiece was much more thoughtful, more metaphorical. However, I have seen the intention of working hard brutal sound by the studio; What’s more, Chris Stone himself brought up Condemned, a title developed by Monolith Productions (also authors of FEAR or the most recent Shadows of War and Shadows of Mordor), as his greatest inspiration in terms of audio, and said that it was amazing how “they had achieved so much with so little”. Is right.

Blood, viscera and many mutilations

In essence, the formula of The Callisto Protocol is a direct heir to survival horror with a camera on the shoulder, halfway between the action and horror Properly said. Already Dead Space itself was a kind of reimagining of the soul of Resident Evil, but with more bad blood, and the first Striking Distance title follows that path almost as if it were the holy scriptures. Therefore, we can expect the typical: a rather slow pace (although there is a dodge button), somewhat rough in terms of reactions to favor the sense of danger, some scarcity of resources and a compendium of brutal weapons. There’s a gun that’s pretty neat on Isaac’s plasma cutter, in the sense that it also relies on aiming at limbs to severely maim enemies, and we’ve also seen some kind of electric baton and a hand-held chainsaw that He puts everything in a very wasted state of blood and organs… And all this with a realistic approach which I must admit has left me thinking, both for better and for worse. But that’s a topic for another time, for now I’m full of seeing a leg flying around.

We have honed our skills in developing terror and making it effectiveChris StoneOn the other hand, we could also see the use of gravity as an offensive power. More than a supernatural ability to use, in the style of Eleven in Stranger Things, I think it is the GRP that Chris Stone told us about, that is, a prisoner pacification device that the prison guards use to control the gang when things get out of hand, basically. That allows us to pick up bugs and throw them into turbines, with a subsequent visceral explosion that almost seems like a reference to the studio that EA shut down, unfortunately for all of us, but I daresay it will also open avenues for environmental puzzle solving and to put distance in extreme situations. Both aspects are fundamental within the genre, and in the gameplay of the State of Play their presence is suggested on more than one occasion. It’s still too early to say for sure, but I don’t think we’re too far off the mark. In addition, the combat promises to be very well measured, with very smooth transitions between the use of ranged weapons and the duel to the death with knives that is the melee.

And what about the new generation versions? We already know that The Callisto Protocol was natively developed on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC, and that from there they have been removing certain elements so that the title could work on PS4 and Xbox One. The result remains to be seen, but they have assured us that the experience is maintained practically intact. How is this possible? It is not entirely clear, but it seems that it has to do with the facilities offered by Unreal Engine 5 as an engine, whose performance on previous consoles is also quite convincing. Of course, they pointed out to us that the immersion is more successful in the new generation; to be more precise, they told us that they were especially delighted with the possibilities offered by the PlayStation 5 DualSense for the development of a survival horror.

The Callisto Protocol is the direct heir to survival horror with a camera on the shoulder, between action and terror“It’s a blessing for us, the built-in speaker allows us to play more with the sound, and the triggers and all that is one more way to immerse you in a great experience. Little details that promise to get you more into the action, into the general panic that takes place in Black Iron Prison. As I say, I recommend taking all this with a grain of salt (no one is going to tell you their product is bad), but there are a few reasons to give them credibility. In short, The Callisto Protocol is taking great care of every detail to create one of the most terrifying survival horror experiences in recent years. And the only thing left to do is wait for December 2 to find out what lies behind Jupiter’s dead moon.