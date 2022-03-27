These are the secrets that Kirby and the Forgotten Land hides so that their new game is ‘satisfactory’

HAL Laboratory and Nintendo have revealed in an interview some of the ‘traps’ with which they deceive the player.

In a few hours we can already be enjoying Kirby and the Forgotten Land, with the first salto al 3D of our beloved pink vacuum cleaner in a main title of the saga. This new approach has meant new challenges for HAL Laboratorywho have told in an interview published on the official Nintendo website, how they have adapted the character to the new formula.

The game takes into account the perspective in the impact of our attacksApparently, one of the main challenges they faced was the character’s own form: Kirby is an adorable pink ball and in three-dimensional perspective, it can become confusing to know which direction you are pointing exactly. The developers have recalled the case of Kirby’s Blowout Blasta title where Kirby moved in three dimensions and for which they used an arrow to focus the aim, however, this solution did not convince them for this new adventure.

“The game takes into account the player’s perspective by tracking Kirby’s and camera positions, then defines a range in which attacks can appear to connect. If an attack is within that range then it will hit. By doing so, even people who are not so skilled in 3D action games can attack enemies without stress,” said Tatsuya Kamiyama, Game Director at HAL Laboratory.

The development team has not only hidden these tricks in the attacks, the jumps have also been adapted to the player’s perspective. “It can be hard to control your position in the air and land in 3D games. Say you’re looking down at Kirby, you’re jumping down, and you want to jump right back up. You can think you’ve landed and press the Button A, but you didn’t actually land and ended up floating by accident,” Kamiyama commented.

To avoid this, the developers have used what they have baptized as “blurry landing“. This ensures that even if players misjudge the distance, by pressing the button too early, the game allows us to land and jump again successfully. These adjustments have made the overall experience “more satisfying.”

The camera tells us where we should goThe camera helps us too in our experience, automatically displaying those benchmarks we should be heading towards, helping us not to accidentally go back without having to literally tell the player which way to go. “Aspects such as camera movement, attack aiming, and enemy placement were thought out and designed by HAL Laboratory staff to make the game be more accessible for all gamers,” said Kei Ninomiya, associate producer of the game at Nintendo.

