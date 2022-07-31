These are the winners of the Gamepolis awards, with a horror title for best indie video game

The event, which was held in Malaga last weekend, has broken a new attendance record with 65,000 visitors.

After stopping its face-to-face festival due to the pandemic, Gamepolis has returned to the fray with an edition loaded with proposals for attendees. With the presence of companies such as Nintendo, Ubisoft, Epic Games and more, the event held last weekend breaks attendance records with more than 65,000 people who visited the Palace of Fairs and Congresses of Malaga.

Beyond offering contests, tournaments and various activities, the video game festival also delivered the Gamepolis Indie Awards 2022. It was the Valladolid team of Pentakill Studios which, with its narrative horror title The Occultisthas managed to win the award for Best Indie Video Game 2022 from Gamepolis.

This is not the first award that Pentakill Studios wins thanks to The Occultist, since this title developed in Unreal Engine 5 and with a release date scheduled for early 2024 It has already received the award for best video game at events such as FreakCon and PlayStation Talents, although it was also a finalist at international festivals such as Gamescom’s Europlay Video Game Contest.

It should be noted that The Occultist has not been the only protagonist of this edition of Gamepolis. After all, the event has also pointed out the benefits of other works of an indie nature and, therefore, has awarded prizes to games that have stood out in categories related to innovation or sound, to mention a couple of examples. Next, we leave you a list with all the award-winning deliveries at the gala.

Most Innovative Game Award

Premio Uptodown Lua: the Beggining of Dornhill

Best Visual Aspect Award

