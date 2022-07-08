these are their main differences

Currently there are numerous threats on the internet that constantly try to get our personal or banking data. SMS, email or just a download on a web page can end up being fatal for your target devices. But behind this there are a lot of terms that may be unfamiliar to some people: spyware, malware, virus, gusano, troyano, adware, ransomware

All of these words may become familiar to some people, but they are always grouped together. within the category of “computer virus”. And the truth is that among all these threats there are many differences that must be taken into account in order to understand it.

Ransomware: what it is, how it infects and how to protect yourself

what is a malware

Malware is a really broad term that defines all software that is hostile and tries to infect your device. That is why here you can encompass the rest of the threats that are more specific, such as spyware, adware or Trojans, among others. If we go to the term itself, it should be noted that it is made up of two words that define it very well: malicious softwarewhich translates as malicious software.





These malware have the mission of delete data that is sensitive, modify basic commands who has the computer and also spy on everything you are doing on your computer. But it is true that on many occasions not everything that does these three actions is considered malware.

It is also necessary to distinguish all programs that have internal errors in their code. These can infiltrate the internal commands of the computer making the system completely vulnerable. But it is not necessarily due to a malicious file that is considered malware.

what is spyware

One of the most common types of malware can be spyware, which is a malicious software that aims to keep itself completely hidden. That is, this is not going to show any obvious clues, and they are always going to be subtle. Among them, a slowdown of the computer, the blocking of the computer or mobile and even the appearance of strange icons in the taskbar stand out.

The main objective of a spyware is collect information from a mobile device or a computer. Inside a computer you will be able to carry out a large number of operations. The main ones are the following:

Record everything you’re typing on the keyboard so it can steal your passwords or banking information. This is what is called Keylogging, another threat that is present on a daily basis.

Activate the webcam and the microphone connected to the computer to capture the image or the ambient sound, as well as the possibility of taking screenshots.

Control the device remotely to access sensitive information.

Capture the content that is present in the email.

Export vital information such as web history, passwords or banking information that you have stored in your browser.





What is a RedShell

Red Shell is a problem that is aimed especially at all gamersand that falls under the category of spyware. It is said that it is designed for gamers because it is installed on the computer at the same time as when the files of a video game are copied.

This has the mission of monitoring the activity that takes place in online games. Numerous data are collected, such as where you are entering most often, or how you move around a stage complete. And although it may seem silly, this is really valuable information.





With all this data, there are many developers who are going to look for create better games by understanding exactly what a player is looking for. This is also added to making better advertising campaigns to know where you can end up emphasizing. And the really interesting thing is that they don’t just stay in minor games, but that great developers have integrated it. One of the clearest examples may be Civilization VI which was forced to withdraw it.

what is adware

Within spyware, you can also find adware whose name does not leave much of a mystery about the function it performs inside the computer. This is defined as a software that is dedicated to displaying advertisements on the screen (in the browser) constantly. It normally infiltrates through the installation of another programaccepting its own installation in the classic ritual of constantly clicking “next” without reading what is being installed.





This malware can be presented in many ways. The first one is through the appearance of pop-up ads in the installation process of a program. But also in constant warnings of strange programs and even virus warnings so that you end up clicking. In short, a series of really annoying actions will be carried out, which will interfere with your day-to-day life.

The big question you can ask yourself is: what does it bring to the person who has developed it? This adware is not going to steal your information, but it is going to generate an income in a constant way to those who have developed it, as it happens with any advertising that you find on the internet.

Definition of computer virus

This is undoubtedly one of the most used terms by anyone who does not have computer skills. This is because Almost all malicious files are grouped under this name that we have discussed in a colloquial way.

The main objective of a virus is to alter the functioning of a device changing its internal code. One of the clearest examples may be the Barrotes virus, the first of a Spanish brand and also one of the most malignant in the world. This was dedicated to bars appeared on the computer screen as if it were a prison.





Many people, when talking about viruses, one automatically thinks of a biological virus. And it is that if we think of this type of microorganism, its mission is to access our cells to alter the transcription machine and generate its copies (broadly speaking). This is similar to what the computer virus does, and that is why it has the identical name.

And although there are currently a large number of viruses, they all have the mission of control the bowels of a computer. Many of these arrive through executable programs with the .exe extension, making it really easy to infect your computer with it. Some of these may be harmless, but others are totally destructive to boot drives.

what is a trojan

When we talk about a Trojan, we can automatically think of the famous Trojan Horse from Homer’s Odyssey, used to pass through the walls of Troy, going unnoticed. And this is precisely what a Trojan does: go through the borders that your computer has to enter its entrails and open a back door for other programs to enter.

That is to say, it does not have destructive actions by itself, but it will allow enter the programs that if they are going to destroy the inside of the computer. At first, they will arrive with executables that seem to be completely trustworthy programs and that you will run without any problem, and will install a program that you can use.





The main objective of this is to filter all the personal information that can be stored on the PC or a mobile so that the developers they can use them as they please or sell them. Although it can also inoculate another infection with programs that enter.

computer worm

This malware has a really curious name, in addition to a function that will surprise many. This is because it will not enter the computer by modifying any files. It will be obtained through the internet network to which it is connected.





The main objective of this worm is steal information. focuses on all the contacts you have stored to be able to send them externally and try to infect them again. All this without having to manipulate anything, making them really difficult to detect. The only symptom that can manifest is high RAM consumption, something that should always be monitored.

Logically, this is information that will ultimately be stored in a database with the aim of creating botnets. these finally they will be used to create SPAM lists to send massive messages with fraudulent links.

What is ransomware

Finally, we must highlight one of the problems that has been found most frequently in the Public Administration or in the day-to-day life of any user. The name itself already indicates with the term Ransom that this is software intended for hijack all the information on a computer or database. In order to recover it, an economic ransom is always requested (usually in Bitcoins) in order to decrypt all the data.





In this case, the infection system is really extensive, since it can access the computer through numerous routes. Whether it’s a worm or a Trojan that has opened a backdoor, your data will always be at risk. When the ransomware is activated, it will show a screen in which which you won’t be able to manipulate anything. It will report that all data on the storage drive is encrypted. To unlock them you must follow the instructions on the screen where the amount will be displayed and also the mode of payment.