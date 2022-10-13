These companies are looking for developers to telecommute with a salary of up to 60,000 euros

The field of software development is booming today, and In combination with teleworking, you are allowed to carry out any task regardless of your residence. In this way, many more doors are opened in the labor field, although for this you will have to have previous experience in some programming languages ​​and specific programs.

In this article we are going to collect a total of 3 offers working in remote mode and focused on the field of development, with a wide range of salaries so that you can present your application through the JobRun website.

Analyst programmer in Java

The TekneiTeknei company is currently looking for a programmer analyst who is specialized in Java. In this case will focus on the Business Automation area to analyze, develop and apply solutions to meet customer needs. This requires a minimum of 4 years of experience with Java and Springboot.

In addition, implementation and deployment experience is also required, as well as the ability to lead small development teams. The working day is full, and a salary of between 40,000 and 50,000 euros per yeardepending on the curriculum that each candidate has.





Back End Engineer

This job offer is looking for a senior engineer who has the training and experience to build a next-generation platform for pooling data into a database in HPC, Big Data, and knowledge sharing. Above all, it will end up valuing that there is a long-term commitment to be able to extend the presence in the company.

It is required to have a Minimum five years experience in C++ and Python, as well as multithreading and distributed processing. english is vital to be able to communicate with the rest of the development team, as well as having a good background in mathematics and computer science. The salary offered is between 50,000 and 60,000 euros gross per year remotely.

Liferay programmer

Proxya’s job offer is really attractive, as it offers a 6-month project to perform integrations with services and applications in a portal related to tourism. The functions will focus on the analysis and programming of adaptations and new product functions, as well as the configuration of the tool.

one is requested Minimum experience of 2 years with Liferay, as well as in different development platforms such as HTML, CSS, Javascript or Clay. The day will be 41 hours in winter and 35 hours in summer, and they offer a salary that can rise up to 28,000 euros a year.