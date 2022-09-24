These could be the consequences of the GTA 6 leak for Rockstar, its employees, the press and you

It seemed like something we were embarrassed or afraid to say, but we were all clear that GTA 6 would arrive at some point. We no longer talk about rumors since many were built on mud and had no validity, but that Rockstar was not going to miss the opportunity to romper in a thousand pieces the market again. Whether it was 10, 15 or 20 years that we had to wait, GTA 6 was a truth that only needed confirmation.

We already had it and that is not the most important thing about this 2022. A year that will go down in history within Rockstar as the period in which its most ambitious game in years (because it must be to overcome GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2) it was leaked to the public ahead of time and after the theft of information. At the moment, the Americans have wanted to clarify that no, GTA 6 will not suffer any delay in its development after this event, but it is far from the only one. consequence of this leak.

Rockstar will build more walls

Rockstar already greatly limits the information on its projects

The subsidiary company of Take-Two Interactive is widely known for do not depend on anyone for its publicity as well as for its silence and secrecy. To give you an idea, ahead of the launch of GTA 5, Rockstar did not need a bombastic conference with the support of one of the big ones (Microsoft or Sony) to announce that yes, this fifth installment would go on sale. It was a simple tweet that made us dream, and a second that brought forward the launch window.

Even so, at that time Rockstar saw the promotional image of the game leaked and grace did not make the team. Rockstar Games does not usually offer previews, also no playable previews to the press, nor to a select circle unless the launch is just around the corner. Everything that is known, is known by them. A situation like the one seen last week will not only lead to a greater control of the informationbut even to a much more restrained calendar of announcements, with upcoming dates and no announcements for years to come.

The work environment, an insurmountable situation

It seems that nobody within Rockstar is to blame for this situation, at least directly, but the development of a remote game with the network as the main vehicle of information may change forever. Information from this theft indicates that the hacker had access to the Slack of a team member, a remote work and group communication platform that does not give access to external tools, but with enough information to access sources connected to the software.

This will seriously compromise remote work. The culture of crunch has hit Rockstar Games as a company that has seen how its workers have been subjected to long working hours, and the path achieved for telecommuting is at serious risk. We are talking about something that has been achieved on the basis of “fighting” with a view to a greater flexibility away from work in office. the very Jason Schreier anticipated that the management could take action on the matter limiting that type of work with a view to promoting, once again, the “classic” office work environment where Rockstar Games as a company can control the situation.

A shift to cinematic focus?

This is not the first time we have heard of this approach. Both artistic mediums share obvious similarities, but the development of a project is not one of them. Even so, the cinema is much more open than the video game when it comes to approaching the filming of a tape. We are not talking about revealing details of the plot, that will not happen, but assuming that it is being done and maintaining a culture of openness towards information with obvious limits.

Remote work could be severely limited

That’s something he advocates Andy Robinson, editor at Video Games Chronicles. Those megatons, as he says, from E3 or from any important conference with a development that we knew nothing about and that is revealed at the moment a long time ago ceased to be novelty. Even with the announcement of that God of War for PS4 in 2016, information about the possible Nordic setting of the game along with small conceptual arts was leaked before.

Just my take (and of course I have skin in the game) but I feel this is the last struggle before the ridiculous secrecy in the games industry switches to a movie-style model. There’s just as much excitement seeing the new Star Wars trailer even though we know it’s being worked on — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) September 18, 2022

In the information age and from the internet is difficult to keep something safe and the surprise is maintained until the last moment. In fact, Robinson anticipates that even though we know that a new Star Wars film, for example, is taking place in the Disney studios, when the first trailer is released it continues to break the networks. Is not the hermeticism and secrecy what draws attention, especially in those big games, but the name behind or the advertising campaign that is given.

This collides head-on with the first point, but neither of the 2 are impossible. The production of Spider-Man: No Way Home, for example, was kept secret due to the importance of its plot and leaks were everyone’s bread. day for viewers. Even so, Marvel took the bull by the horns and accepting this fact, maintained a ironclad news schedule, trailers and news within the secrecy of such an event. Rockstar would have to change a lot to adopt such an idea, but it is not impossible, although it is so common in the video game that more than one should take a step forward, and I assure you that many have reasons to do it.