These engineers have spent six years accused of hacking the ‘Mossos’ just for installing a proxy: the person responsible is still free

Five days agothe lawyer Carlos Sánchez Almeida, specialized in the defense of civil rights on the Internet and legal director of the Platform in Defense of Freedom of Information, commented on the corporate account of his firm some information about the case in which they were immersed:

“We have to get a hacker whose case has expired testifies in favor of two scapegoats whose case has not expired. And all this in a process where the prosecution intends to criminalize anonymizing software.” “The hardest [es] translate all the computer jargon of the prosecution, to […] make them understand [a los magistrados] that once freed from technical verbiage, it is a very simple case”.

Now, we already know the details of the case to which he was referring: the trial for the hacking of the database and the Twitter account of the ‘Mossos d’Esquadra’ Union in 2016, which resulted in the publication of personal data on the social network — name, address, telephone number, bank accounts—of 5,600 members. The hacker (whose case, let us remember, has already prescribed) was the one known as ‘Phineas Fisher’.

Fisher had already made headlines two years earlier, when hacked a German-British provider of surveillance technology —FinFisher— whose software was used to spy on activists in dictatorial regimes in the Middle East. He published 40 GB of internal company data.

The following year, he did the same with a very similar company, HackingTeam. And then came the attack against the ‘Mossos’, motivated (according to what he stated in his claim for the attack) by viewing the protest documentary “Ciutat Morta”. It was enough to carry out an SQL injection attack: the database was so poorly protected that the AEPD would end up sanctioning the union three years later.

The proxy who was at the wrong time in the wrong place

But, according to the prosecution, Fisher accessed the SME servers through a homemade proxy installed in his house by a couple of engineers from Barcelona. Proxies are 100% legal technology aimed at anonymizing online traffic, similar to VPNs. Said proxy was open to access from the Internet, a way to be able to use it when your administrator connects from outside the home.

Once the attack comes to light, the Catalan regional police (victim and investigator, all in one) show up at his house, confiscate the equipment… and accuses the couple of “discovery and disclosure of secrets, as well as computer damage”. It is of no use to the defendant to assert that

“I had no idea anyone else was using my proxy.”

Six years later, both he and his now ex-partner (although at no time has it been proven that the intention to install the proxy had a criminal intent), as well as a third party who spread on Twitter for personal information about the Mossos, continue to be the only three people who sit on the bench of the accused.

Do not miss the indication of folio 558 either. V for Vendetta, icon for anti-system groups, according to the Mossos. As Alan Moore finds out, we have sued for defamation. pic.twitter.com/WX6RQZ3hsv — Almeida (@bufetalmeida) May 10, 2022

In Almeida’s eyes, this “This is the most unfair hacking case of all those we have had to defend”. The Catalan lawyer proclaims himself “fed up” with having to deal with “computer crime cases that last 10 and 15 years” and affirms that, “this case, in which not only is our client sitting on the bench, but privacy and the right to anonymity from all of us”.

While, He still does not know a trace of the recognized perpetrator of the events (‘Don Phineas Fisher’, according to the complaint filed at the time by the Mossos)… and this despite the fact that he returned to reap headlines two years later after it was published that he had hacked (and stolen) the Island’s Cayman National Bank of man

Imagen | Mossos d’Esquadra