These free SEPE courses are designed to train you in digital skills from scratch: hand in hand with Google and others

One of the key points to be able to get a job in the current job market is to be constantly training and renewing yourself. Digital skills are now on the agenda of any company that is looking for workers, and that is why the SEPE has announced through its program Go digital a new Digital Competence course for professionals through Google.

Registration for this course is completely free and is taught by professionals in the sector. This is guaranteed thanks to the guarantee made by the Santa Maria la Real Foundationwhich has designed all the tutorials in video format.

The SEPE recommends continuing training in digital skills

The course promoted by SEPE consists of seven different modules with a total duration of 40 hours. In this case, it will be about instructing in basic digital skills to help you adapt to the work environment. Among the basic points are the keys to having the operating system updated, the resolution of the most frequent problems, network security measures and also tools to create content and manage work communication.





Specifically, the seven modules that can be found are the following:

Basic use of the operating system.

Problem resolution.

Security.

Information processing.

Content creation focused on office automation tools.

Communication.

Soft Skills.

The requirement that is imposed to obtain the degree is visualize all the contents and carry out the exercises that are proposed. At the end of this, you will have to perform a theoric exam of all these contents with which you will finally be able to download the official certificate and that you will be able to integrate into your curriculum vitae. In this way, companies will be able to verify that you have an acceptable domain in digital concepts in order to stand out above other applicants for the same position and boost your career.

But in case you need to continue training in digital skills, we recommend you continue visiting Google Activate. This platform has a large number of courses completely free and guaranteed by different foundations or institutes. In this case, you can find web and mobile development courses, and even all those related to creating your online store and starting to undertake.

Other recommended courses for the long-term unemployed

If you want to go a step further, the SEPE offers another type of training focused especially on the long-term unemployed, which is a really vulnerable group. In this case they are completely free being financed by the European Social Fund for Employment, Training and Education (POEFE). They are summoned by the School of Industrial Organization (EOI).





You can find many calls currently open and from different fields, such as programming courses, international trade or key competencies. In many of these, in addition to the theoretical sessions that are taught, there are also different areas of practical training that can be really interesting to gain experience and ultimately create a more adequate and complete curriculum.