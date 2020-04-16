These Galaxy Note 8 cases are particularly noteworthy!

The Samsung Galaxy Discover eight is formally two generations outdated now that the Discover 10 has arrived, nonetheless it’s nonetheless a stunning good phone in 2020. Whether or not or not you’ve obtained owned one since launch or just these days snagged on on discount, you’ll want to keep it protected and stylish. We now have rounded up probably the most environment friendly cases to think about for the Discover eight.
Rugged and swish
Spigen Rugged Armor
Personnel choose
This swish case has carbon fiber accents along with a matte finish. It’s manufactured from versatile shock-absorbing TPU material, and doesn’t add quite a bit bulk.
$12 at Amazon
$12 at eBay
Stand out
Samsung LED Pockets Quilt
This case permits you to see the current time and notifications by way of LEDs with out exposing the show, and has an inside pocket for storing your cash or taking part in playing cards.
$45 at Amazon
$50 at eBay
Feels precise excellent
Samsung Alcantara
Alcantara is a stylish material that’s been showing up in phone cases. This case has a sleek design with a finish in distinction to another case you’ve obtained used.
From $10 at Amazon
$18 at eBay
Top protector
OtterBox Commuter
The Commuter case offers a wonderful combination of rugged protection that OtterBox is known for and a slimmer design, making it extra simple to slip proper right into a pocket.
From $15 at Amazon
$15 at eBay
Very best for grip
Speck Presido Grip
The Speck Presidio Grip is designed to forestall phone drops by way of supplying you with a case with a grippy exterior. The modern design is an added bonus.
From $6 at Amazon
$6 at eBay
Journey the wave
Ringke Wave
This two-piece case combines a soft TPU layer with a hard PC shell. The uncovered TPU on the once more features a wave design that feels good to your fingers.
$13 at Amazon
$6 at eBay
Skinny skinny skinny
Spigen Skinny Are suitable 360 with Show Protector
For people who need an ultra-thin case to offer protection to from scratches and scuffs, this could be a excellent selection that features a tempered glass show protector.
$16 at Amazon
$20 at eBay
Most stylish
WenBelle Blazers Sequence
With a two-tone design that features materials and faux leather-based, this pockets case appears good while supplying you with three financial institution card slots and a pocket at no cost cash.
$14 at Amazon
Keep it straightforward
RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper Case
This bumper case has rugged protection the place your phone needs it most — inside the corners, throughout the sides, and spherical the front and back panels of glass.
$25 at Amazon
$25 at eBay
Sturdy and lightweight
UAG Monarch
The UAG Monarch has a lip throughout the present and skid pads on the once more, so your phone won’t be susceptible to slide and slide off of any surfaces.
From $6 at Amazon
$20 at eBay
Minimalist
Seidio Ground Case w/ Holster
The Seidio Ground case is prepared as lightweight and slender a case as you’ll be capable of find, providing superb scratch resistance and a pop-out kickstand on the once more.
From $27 at Amazon
$24 at eBay
Twin-layer protection
Caseology Parallax Sequence
This case has a TPU sleeve and polycarbonate physique that work together to offer glorious protection. And that pattern on the once more appears good.
From $13 at Amazon
$14 at eBay
We always counsel inserting a case on a brand new phone to remain it in mint state of affairs in an effort to maybe enterprise it in or promote the phone down the street and get excellent money for it. Alternatively, despite the fact that you’ve obtained always rocked your phone “naked,” a case may be providing a up to date seek for your rising previous phone and help keep it protected in its twilight years.
Deciding on a case can even be onerous, nonetheless no matter which of the above decisions you progress with, you’ll leisure assured realizing that you simply are getting a powerful case for the Discover eight. One amongst our personal favorites is the Spigen Rugged Armor due to its low worth, sturdy protection, and slender design.
Nonetheless let’s assume you in actuality don’t like cases on account of they quilt up the design of your phone and add additional bulk. You need to choose up the RhinoShield Bumper, which nonetheless leaves the once more of the phone uncovered to show off your phone while providing plentiful protection the place you need it most: throughout the outer fringe of the phone and present.
