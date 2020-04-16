These Galaxy Note 8 cases are particularly noteworthy!

The Samsung Galaxy Discover eight is formally two generations outdated now that the Discover 10 has arrived, nonetheless it’s nonetheless a stunning good phone in 2020. Whether or not or not you’ve obtained owned one since launch or just these days snagged on on discount, you’ll want to keep it protected and stylish. We now have rounded up probably the most environment friendly cases to think about for the Discover eight.

Rugged and swish

Spigen Rugged Armor

Personnel choose

This swish case has carbon fiber accents along with a matte finish. It’s manufactured from versatile shock-absorbing TPU material, and doesn’t add quite a bit bulk.

Stand out

Samsung LED Pockets Quilt

This case permits you to see the current time and notifications by way of LEDs with out exposing the show, and has an inside pocket for storing your cash or taking part in playing cards.

Feels precise excellent

Samsung Alcantara

Alcantara is a stylish material that’s been showing up in phone cases. This case has a sleek design with a finish in distinction to another case you’ve obtained used.

Top protector

OtterBox Commuter

The Commuter case offers a wonderful combination of rugged protection that OtterBox is known for and a slimmer design, making it extra simple to slip proper right into a pocket.

Very best for grip

Speck Presido Grip

The Speck Presidio Grip is designed to forestall phone drops by way of supplying you with a case with a grippy exterior. The modern design is an added bonus.

Journey the wave

Ringke Wave

This two-piece case combines a soft TPU layer with a hard PC shell. The uncovered TPU on the once more features a wave design that feels good to your fingers.

Skinny skinny skinny

Spigen Skinny Are suitable 360 with Show Protector

For people who need an ultra-thin case to offer protection to from scratches and scuffs, this could be a excellent selection that features a tempered glass show protector.

Most stylish

WenBelle Blazers Sequence

With a two-tone design that features materials and faux leather-based, this pockets case appears good while supplying you with three financial institution card slots and a pocket at no cost cash.

Keep it straightforward

RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper Case

This bumper case has rugged protection the place your phone needs it most — inside the corners, throughout the sides, and spherical the front and back panels of glass.

Sturdy and lightweight

UAG Monarch

The UAG Monarch has a lip throughout the present and skid pads on the once more, so your phone won’t be susceptible to slide and slide off of any surfaces.

Minimalist

Seidio Ground Case w/ Holster

The Seidio Ground case is prepared as lightweight and slender a case as you’ll be capable of find, providing superb scratch resistance and a pop-out kickstand on the once more.

Twin-layer protection

Caseology Parallax Sequence

This case has a TPU sleeve and polycarbonate physique that work together to offer glorious protection. And that pattern on the once more appears good.

