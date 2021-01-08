Entertainment

These girls from Punjab are learning to drive tractors for ‘Farmer’s March’, Bolin- we will also go

January 8, 2021
Kisan Andolan: The peasant movement in Delhi is at its peak. Today, the negotiations between the farmers and the central government for the ninth time also failed. Now there will be talks on 15 January. Farmers have already announced that on January 26, they will take out the Tractor March. Also Read – Farmer-government talks fail again, Rahul has tightened his strategy to give date

Farmers say that they will take the tractor march to Rajpath. Many women, girls and girls are learning tractors in Punjab for preparing for January 26 tractor march. The girls are practicing driving a tractor. One of these, Harmandeep Kaur says that “We have been told that on January 26, the tractor march is to be taken out in the parade, so we are practicing to drive the tractor. Also Read – Talks of farmers and government fail again, Congress said- Agriculture laws should be back, Priyanka Gandhi said – we will not back down

The other woman said that we will also join in this march. That is why we are practicing driving tractors. Women are also doing this kind of practice in Amritsar. Please tell that women of Punjab are also participating in a large number of peasant movements. Many women have reached Delhi with their families. And constantly getting involved in the performance.

