These girls from Punjab are learning to drive tractors for ‘Farmer’s March’, Bolin- we will also go

Kisan Andolan: The peasant movement in Delhi is at its peak. Today, the negotiations between the farmers and the central government for the ninth time also failed. Now there will be talks on 15 January. Farmers have already announced that on January 26, they will take out the Tractor March.

Farmers say that they will take the tractor march to Rajpath. Many women, girls and girls are learning tractors in Punjab for preparing for January 26 tractor march. The girls are practicing driving a tractor. One of these, Harmandeep Kaur says that "We have been told that on January 26, the tractor march is to be taken out in the parade, so we are practicing to drive the tractor.

Punjab: Some women are practicing driving a tractor in Amritsar to participate in the tractor march on 26 January. "We have been told that the tractor march is to be taken out in the parade on 26 January, so we are practicing driving a tractor," said a woman, Harmandeep Kaur.

The other woman said that we will also join in this march. That is why we are practicing driving tractors. Women are also doing this kind of practice in Amritsar. Please tell that women of Punjab are also participating in a large number of peasant movements. Many women have reached Delhi with their families. And constantly getting involved in the performance.