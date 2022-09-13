These have been the most downloaded games from the PS Store in August in Europe

Saints Row leads on PS5 in terms of sales, while MultiVersus is the most successful free to play.

As he usually does periodically, PlayStation has published the data corresponding to the downloads registered in the PS Storetheir digital store serving both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Following August’s featured releases, it’s time to take a look at the various rankings.

These are published on the official PlayStation blog, and we already have the rankings for the last month available. Although the numbers corresponding to the United States and Canada markets are also shared, we are going to focus on European sales and downloadsdivided by platform and type of game.

Saints Row leads digital purchases on PS5As for Sony’s next-generation console, we see that Saints Row is the best-selling game on PS5 in August, while in the case of PS4 it continues to win the FIFA 22 award despite being on the verge of a new installment of the game simulator. football table EA Sports.

The most interesting thing is what comes in the list corresponding to the free to playsie free download games. There, MultiVersus occupies the first position ahead of other flagships such as Fall Guys or Fortnite, although it is logical given that it was released on a much more recent date than these. Finally, regarding the titles for virtual realityBeat Saber is still the most downloaded of the month.

Most downloaded PS5 in August

Saints Row

Grand Theft Auto V

Cult of the Lamb

Manager 2022

Stray

Cyberpunk 2077

F1 22

Among Us

Grand Touring 7

Madden NFL 23

FIFA 22

Thymesia

Horizon Forbidden West

Way of the Hunter

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

FAR CRY 6

Little Nightmares 2

ELDEN RING

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition



Most downloaded PS4 games in August

FIFA 22

Minecraft

Grand Theft Auto V

The Sims 4

Stray

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

The Last of Us Parte II

Among Us

F1 22

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

A Way Out

Outlast

The Crew 2

EA Sports UFC 4

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

F1 Manager 2022

Monopoly Plus

Unravel Two



Free to plays most downloaded in August

MultiVersus

Rumbleverse

Fall Guys

Fortnite

eFootball 2023

Apex Legends

Rocket League

Call of Duty: Warzone

Genshin Impact

Destiny 2



Most VR Downloads in August

Beat Saber

Job Simulator

Arizona Sunshine

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

SUPERHOT VR

Batman: Arkham VR

Swordsman VR

HORN

DOOM 3 VR

Marvel’s Iron Man VR



