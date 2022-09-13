These have been the most downloaded games from the PS Store in August in Europe

Saints Row leads on PS5 in terms of sales, while MultiVersus is the most successful free to play.
As he usually does periodically, PlayStation has published the data corresponding to the downloads registered in the PS Storetheir digital store serving both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Following August’s featured releases, it’s time to take a look at the various rankings.
These are published on the official PlayStation blog, and we already have the rankings for the last month available. Although the numbers corresponding to the United States and Canada markets are also shared, we are going to focus on European sales and downloadsdivided by platform and type of game.
Saints Row leads digital purchases on PS5As for Sony’s next-generation console, we see that Saints Row is the best-selling game on PS5 in August, while in the case of PS4 it continues to win the FIFA 22 award despite being on the verge of a new installment of the game simulator. football table EA Sports.
The most interesting thing is what comes in the list corresponding to the free to playsie free download games. There, MultiVersus occupies the first position ahead of other flagships such as Fall Guys or Fortnite, although it is logical given that it was released on a much more recent date than these. Finally, regarding the titles for virtual realityBeat Saber is still the most downloaded of the month.
Most downloaded PS5 in August
- Saints Row
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Cult of the Lamb
- Manager 2022
- Stray
- Cyberpunk 2077
- F1 22
- Among Us
- Grand Touring 7
- Madden NFL 23
- FIFA 22
- Thymesia
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Way of the Hunter
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- FAR CRY 6
- Little Nightmares 2
- ELDEN RING
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
Most downloaded PS4 games in August
- FIFA 22
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Sims 4
- Stray
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- The Last of Us Parte II
- Among Us
- F1 22
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- A Way Out
- Outlast
- The Crew 2
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- F1 Manager 2022
- Monopoly Plus
- Unravel Two
Free to plays most downloaded in August
- MultiVersus
- Rumbleverse
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
- eFootball 2023
- Apex Legends
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Genshin Impact
- Destiny 2
Most VR Downloads in August
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Arizona Sunshine
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- SUPERHOT VR
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Swordsman VR
- HORN
- DOOM 3 VR
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
