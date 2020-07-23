These IASs, which became popular in the Corona period, start working in the fields, running 4 thousand schemes for employment

new Delhi: Employment is difficult between the Corona period. Meanwhile, District Magistrate Rahul Kumar (IAS Rahul Kumar) of Purnia district of Bihar is doing many unique experiments for employment. People are getting work in villages. Meanwhile, Rahul Kumar is becoming popular among people for his style. During the Corona period, he is also looking for epidemic prevention. Also getting employment. He is going to the villages. Many times they even work in the fields. Also Read – MNREGA is taking out the poor from ‘Prime Minister Modi’s dug economic pit’: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Kumar has taken a unique initiative to provide employment to the people in his district. He has started work on more than 4 thousand schemes simultaneously under a series of schemes. In the Corona era, when everyone is worried about employment, at that time, by starting a special campaign, creating employment in every village has given people hope.

This is a unique experiment for any district of Bihar, where on the same day, the District Magistrate or other officials reached the village directly and started the schemes. In this special drive, the schemes related to the foundation of the Panchayat Sarkar Bhavan and seven decisions were flagged off. District Collector of Purnia, Rahul Kumar himself visited the rural areas of Rupauli, Dhamdaha, Bhawanipur and Banmankhi and inaugurated several schemes.

District Collector Rahul Kumar says that under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan, work on 4,604 schemes was started in 246 panchayats of Purnia. Apart from this, the foundation stone of Panchayat Sarkar Bhavan was laid in Chanka, Dhusar Tikapatti, Kullakhas, Bikrampur and Biarpur Panchayat of the district. He has created 12,394 labor days for each panchayat building and a target has been set to prepare it in six months. He told that different timelines have been made for all the schemes, under which work has been started.

In this unique drive, work on several schemes was also started under Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM). Keeping hygiene in mind, house to house dustbin has started at the panchayat level. The scheme was started from Koyali Simda Paschim Panchayat of Rupauli Block of the district. Under this scheme, at least 30 people will get employment at the panchayat level.

From the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Pradhanmantri Awas Yj = ojna) to the construction of kettle sheds for cattle (pets) or the construction of the fire of fire, all these schemes were started. All these aim to create employment at the village level. At a time when everyone is worried, everyone is facing the brunt of the Corona Virus epidemic, they are not taking the name of the crisis of employment crisis, at the same time, people expect such special drive. Is visible Officials also believe that creating employment in the village is the biggest challenge at this time. Even though there are general schemes of the state government in this drive, but with the introduction of them, people have started getting work.

District Collector Rahul Kumar says that these schemes are being reported daily. He said that a team of 60 officers has been deployed for panchayat-wise supervision of these schemes. He said that there are plans for balancing the environment in these schemes, and there are also plans for many development programs.