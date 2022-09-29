These maps show which places in Spain are best for teleworking due to their fiber and 5G coverage

When we telework we depend on having good Internet at home (in addition to a good computer, better if you have ergonomic accessories) to carry out tasks as easily as possible. Teleworking is the order of the day, although many companies are determined to get us back into offices.

If you are going to be able to continue working remotely, you may also have considered changing the city or autonomous community. Go to a place that you like better, cheaper or with a better quality of life. and something important to keep in mind is thatThe site has ideal fiber or 5G coverage to work.

Because many times it can sound very idyllic move to some rural regionbut the problem is that sometimes the speed of the Internet can make your work hours a real hell.

In addition to the different [maneras de mirar si llega la fibra a tu casa y con qué operadoras](Does the fiber reach my house? How to know if there is coverage from Telefónica, Orange, Vodafone and the rest of the operators), there are also maps that show you the speed of the Network according to the regions of Spain and here we show them to you:

nperf





On this website you have a map that represents the reception speeds in the mobile network for 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks. And if you only want to see the reception of 5G networks, then go to this other link. If you get very close you can see that the cities are the ones with the best connection and that if you want to go to one of those places that have been baptized as the empty Spain, there are not many opportunities to have such fast connections.

Keep in mind that it is a collaborative map, so the stored measurements are made by the users of the nPerf application. They are measurements made in real conditions, directly on the ground. If you also want to participate, you just have to download the nPerf application on your smartphone.

Measurements are made through user terminals. The accuracy of geolocation depends on the reception quality of the GPS signal at the time of measurement. Also, it should be noted that certain areas where 5G has been spotted are not necessarily commercially open. In fact, beforehand, the operators and their subcontractors can carry out technical tests.

Broadband coverage map in Spain





This coverage map shows you the Broadband in Spain. gives you information about fiber (FTTH). It is official, from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation. What it shows you is the percentage of areas of each Autonomous Community with fiber.

At first glance we see that Madrid, Mallorca and Catalonia take the cake. To access more specific information, by municipality, click where it says “search” and select what you want to see by municipality.





If you click on the municipalities that interest you, you will be able to see what percentage of the territory has fiber coverage.





On top of that, you can see the 5G situation. To see the situation of 5G in each province you just have to access to the tab just above, on the left, of the map, and choose that option.

This map shows you the percentage of areas with 5G in each Spanish region. At first glance we can see that in Murcia, Ceuta and Melilla (which are autonomous cities) is where you will find more areas with coverage. And that Mallorca where least, by territory.

That map is from summer 2021, so the percentages are probably higher now. You can also select see the information in a list instead of on the map.

avancedigital.maps





This is an official map of the Spanish government so you can find out how fiber installation is progressing throughout the country. At first glance we can already see that it is much more advanced in the north than in the south. The map is divided into hexagons. Click on one of them in the area of ​​the country that interests you and there you will be able to see specific information with precision. Of course, we have verified that in some areas it is not updated.

The gray areas of the map show that at least one operator will offer broadband with a minimum of 100 Mbps; the white areas show the absence of plans for the deployment of fiber in that area during the next three years. The other colors imply that some operator already has coverage or is currently deploying it.

The fact that your house is in a white area does not imply that you will not have high-speed Internet access, since the objective of the map is to identify these areas so that the Spanish Government can deploy an aid plan that subsidizes the expansion of the fiber; as well as high-speed Internet access taking advantage of mobile networks, especially 5G.