These ministers of PM Modi sit on hunger strike, Kerala CM asks for resignation

new Delhi: In Delhi, the capital of the country, a minister of the Narendra Modi government of the center was seen sitting on hunger strike. These are Foreign Minister and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muralitharan. Union Minister of State Muralitharan has gone on a day-long hunger strike in connection with the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the much-talked-about Gold Smuggling case in Kerala.

Two accused, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, in Kerala's sensational gold smuggling case were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Bengaluru on 11 July. The NIA had earlier said that the accused arrested in connection with the case had brought huge amounts of gold from various foreign airports and ports in the country and especially in Kerala many times.

Delhi: MoS External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs V.Muraleedharan holds a day-long hunger strike demanding the resignation of CM Pinarayi Vijayan, over Kerala gold smuggling case. pic.twitter.com/1d27dKjuZw

– ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

The agency, in a report submitted to the NIA court last week, said that preliminary investigations indicated that highly influential people in India and abroad had been involved in the case. The investigation also revealed that the accused would have used the money received from the smuggling activities to provide money to terrorism.

In this case, the NIA has interrogated the suspended Indian Administrative Service officer M Shivshankar on several counts. The agency is investigating the case of smuggling of gold using a diplomatic channel in Kerala.

The officer was removed from the post of Chief Secretary Pinarayi Vijayan as the Principal Secretary and the Information Technology Secretary of the state after the name came into the incident. Earlier, she was accused of having an affair with one of the main female accused in the case. Earlier, NIA interrogated Shivshankar for five hours on July 23 at the Perurakada Police Club in Thiruvananthapuram. Earlier, the customs department was also questioned by the officer in connection with smuggling.

Action was taken against Shivshankar after he was accused of having links with the main accused in the case, Swapna Suresh. The customs department seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs 15 crore on July 5.