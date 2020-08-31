These pictures shared by PM Modi remembering Pranab Mukherjee, said- ‘You left an indelible mark in the development of the country’

Pranab Mukherjee Passes Away: Pranab Mukherjee, former President and honored with ‘Bharat Ratna’, has passed away. He was 84 years old. He was ill for a long time and was in the hospital since 10 August. Pranab Mukherjee had an infection in his lungs. PM Narendra Modi has mourned the death of Pranab Mukherjee. Also Read – Goodbye Pranab Mukherjee: President who could not become Prime Minister

PM Modi wrote that the entire nation is mourned over the demise of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. Pranab Mukherjee has left an indelible mark on the path of development of the nation. He was an outstanding scholar. Was a huge politician. There is no one who has not praised him. He was praised by every section of the society.

PM Modi has also shared two of his pictures with Pranab Mukherjee. In a picture, PM Modi is seen touching the feet of Pranab Mukherjee. He is shaking hands in one.

Please tell that he was admitted in the Army Research and Referral Hospital of Delhi. He was also infected with Covid-19 during treatment. He was on ventilator for a long time. He was in a deep coma. Pranab Mukherjee was 84 years old. He was born on 11 December 1935. Pranab Mukherjee has been honored with the country’s highest honor ‘Bharat Ratna’. Along with this, he also got Padma Vibhushan. Pranab Mukherjee was the President of the country from 2012 to 2017.