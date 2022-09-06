These reviews from fans of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ in 2001 are proof that toxicity was always part of the Internet

Now available on Prime Video ‘The Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power’, the long-awaited spin-off based on the JRR Tolkien universe. Although it has been a success on the platform breaking all the records at the level of numbersthe series has been involved in some controversy due to the great exercise of ‘review bombing’ by tens of thousands of users.

History repeats itself, and when there is a release as important as this one, toxicity surfaces on Internet networks and forums. Proof of this is the compilation of comments from a Reddit user belonging to the time when Peter Jackson’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy was released. 21 years later we still fall into the same.

When criticism is more oriented to the skin color of its actors

When the first official trailer for ‘The Rings of Power’ was released, many users fervently criticized aspects that went beyond what Amazon wanted to make known at first. Adapting an original work is always difficult, since one of the reasons why adaptations arise is so that a wider audience can enjoy the story and, generally, because of this, those responsible take certain liberties.

The fact that the criticisms are more directed to the fact that black actors, women, and other groups considered minorities have been used, or that due to the fact that the adaptation has taken more liberties of the account, it is decided to put the minimum note with a review that It is anything but constructive. It’s something that unfortunately happens often.and more when it comes to adapting a work as consecrated and with a universe as wide as Tolkien’s.

We still haven’t learned the lesson

If we look back and go to 2001, it was more of the same. Before the premiere of ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’, There were many users who criticized the work just by seeing the promotional material, that is, trailers, teasers, and even leaks. Thanks to the work of user carllyq on Reddit, we have been able to review many of those criticisms.

From insulting Peter Jackson himself and the entire cast, to wanting to decide Arwen’s actions in the film, and even comments directed at the fact that ‘Galadriel is ugly’ (which I understand is subjective, but we are talking about Cate Blanchett), are some of the pearls that we have been able to find in the list collected by said user. The best of all is that each comment is linked to the URL of the page where it has been recorded, usually from The Tolkien Forum.





In the comments you can also see how a large part of the users who were ‘offended’ with Jackson’s work they decided to boycott it (in their own way) and not contribute to its success by not going to the movies to see it or buying the VHS or DVD.

It is nice the fact that in social networks you can debate or comment on a topic, partly for this very reason they were created. But when a criticism ceases to be constructive and the mere intention of its publication is to harm, or to impose itself on the rest with an opinion accompanied by a good dose of toxicity, things change.

After all, these kinds of issues are nothing new, or else tell Michael Keaton, where in a time before the Internet, Batman fans signed paper petitions so that the actor did not appear in the film. The truth is that Batman is also a character that often gives rise to controversy, and Ben Affleck also received the part of him.

These examples highlight that hate and toxicity do not come from the Internet, but that it gives us the loudspeaker and anonymity to express our most horrendous side.

With regard to ‘The Rings of Power’, we will have to see how the series evolves and if the story ends up convincing the fans. Of course, it is easy to see in each scene of the series where those almost 500 million dollars have gone, a figure greater than the entire Jackson trilogy.

