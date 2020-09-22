These seven states severely affected by Corona, PM Modi to hold review meeting with Chief Ministers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with the Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of seven states and union territories including Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday to review the current status of Corona virus infection in these states. 63 percent of Corona’s active cases are in these seven states. According to an official statement, apart from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab will also attend this meeting. Also Read – 4000 cases of corona and 64 deaths on a population of 10 lakhs in India, the country’s recovery rate is more than 80 percent

65.5 percent of the total confirmed cases of corona and 77 percent of total deaths in the country are also from these states and union territories. The statement said, "Punjab and Delhi, along with the other five states, have recorded a sharp increase in the total number of cases recently. The death toll in Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi has also increased significantly. The death rate in these states is more than two percent, which is a high average of the death rate. Except Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, their confirmed rates of infection are higher than the national average of 8.52 percent."

The statement said that the central government, with the effective cooperation and close coordination of the states and union territories, is leading the fight against the Kovid-19 epidemic. The central government is continuously helping to increase their healthcare and medical infrastructure. The clinical management capabilities of doctors operating ICUs have been substantially improved through e-ICU tele-consultations done by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with AIIMS New Delhi.

The statement said that a high level of review with states and union territories has ensured adequate availability of medical oxygen in hospitals and Kovid health facilities. The Central Government is regularly appointing various parties to assist the States and Union Territories and for the management, monitoring, testing and efficient clinical management of positive cases. These central teams guide the local authorities to provide timely diagnosis and effectively manage the challenges related to necessary action.

