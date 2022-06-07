These Spanish cities faithfully recreated with ‘Cities: Skylines’ are incredible and the result of months of work

Cities: Skylines has been with us for a few years now. The urban construction and management video game made its way as one of the best of its kind, and since 2015, the title has been offering a multitude of content to its users. Behind the title of Paradox there is a large community behind it, and in it, there are those who are dedicated to faithfully reproducing a good handful of cities on a 1:1 scale.

Among the recreated cities, we find some Spanish ones such as Madrid, Barcelona, ​​A Coruña, Malaga, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca, and many more. Each of these recreations can be seen on YouTube, where the community, through time lapse and zen music, share your progress in great detail.

Months of work to recreate all kinds of cities

Already, playing Cities: Skylines requires enviable patience and dedication. However, what we can see in the videos that we have left you in the article is a level that few could reach. In channels such as City Builder, PUNTCAT PC, or funchenstein, among many others that circulate on the platform, you can appreciate the great skill and tenacity of its users to recreate cities.

One of the most recent recreations is the work of City Builder, where he has spent several months recreating Madrid in its entirety. One of his latest videos offers us a review of the recreation of the Barajas airport, where she has used the Airports DLC to complete it. Undoubtedly, something that is most surprising is the incredible detail that the recreations reach given the tools of the game itself.

In this other video, we can also see how they have managed to recreate Barcelona in the most faithful way possible, modifying the urban landscape even with the most emblematic buildings and best-known areas of the city.



You would be surprised by the number of cities recreated through this game that exist on YouTube. While some don’t feature 100% full playability, the number is chilling, a testament to the community’s commitment to Cities: Skylines.

This obsession is not exclusive to Spanish cities. And it is that the Cities: Skylines community has spent years recreating all kinds of cities internationallypassing through Hong Kong, Istanbul, Birmingham, Buenos Aires, Sydney, Athens, among many others.