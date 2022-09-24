These Street Fighter shoes will make you want to launch kicks as powerful as Ryu or Chun-Li

Capcom and Reebok have started a collaboration that gives rise to this shoe inspired by the fighting franchise.

Street Fighter 6 is thrilling fighting game fans with brutal trailers and gameplay packed with punching action. In short, Capcom is presenting enough information for any player to feel the strength of characters like Ryu, Chun-Li or Ken, and now they want to take that illusion further with a new collaboration with the Reebok brand.

What comes out of this unexpected agreement? Well, as you can already imagine, the union between Capcom and Reebok materializes in the form of sneakers inspired by Street Fighter characters. As you can see below, the design of some iconic fighters has been used to color the Reebok shoes.

The collaboration between companies is not only limited to the manufacture of shoes, as there is also room for the creation of Street Fighter shirts. Unfortunately, these products are only available in Taiwanso we will have many difficulties if we want to expand our collection of shoes with the novelty of Reebok and Capcom.

Be that as it may, players are more attentive to the future release of Street Fighter 6, which will be available for PC, PS4, PS5 y Xbox Series at some point of 2023. At 3DGames we have already had the opportunity to try Capcom’s spectacular fighting and, as we told you in our first impressions of Street Fighter 6, we are still surprised at how good it is.

More about: Street Fighter, Capcom, Reebok and Street Fighter 6.