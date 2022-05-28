These Streets of New Capenna cards are too powerful. If they play them, destroy them!

New Capenna Callas is an opposite set from Kamigawa, the expansion that preceded it. Instead of low and medium costs to speed up the game, Capenna has cards that are very expensive but very destabilizing if they make it to the board. These are the most destructive that are being played today. Of course, there are also cheap and bloody ones.

When I started playing Streets of New Capenna I have to admit that the new Magic: The Gathering Arena set I didn’t like it very much. In the drafteos I was only dealt cards that were very expensive to play but with little destructive power. Of course, once the days have passed, and the grain has been separated from the chaff, this new collection has been able to show its claws, and how sharp the damned ones are. there are a few very interesting high cost cards, and others that won’t require as much mana but are also totally disruptive. Here I bring you the ones that have brought me the most in recent weeks. And what is my advice? Well, if you see any of them before you, destroy it as soon as you touch the board. We start with the planeswalker that you have surely seen the most in recent days and that has made red and black decks fashionable: Ob Nixilis, the Adversary.

Ob Nixilis has entered with force in one of the decks that, in itself, is one of the most powerful if we play in Standard: the deck based on The Massacre of Hookflesh and bugs to sacrifice. This combination of cards gains a lot of power with this planeswaker. The reason is his ability “victimize”. When summoning the good Ob we can sacrifice creatures to copy it. With two Ob we will dedicate ourselves to gaining lives and doing damage to the player. With enough loyalty points we can create devil tokens and when they die they do damage and feed Lolth, the Spider Queen, who will also be on the table. I mean, she’s a fucking cardboard nuisance. If you see him, go for him, don’t let him even breathe. Furthermore, it is no longer that he, in himself, is a top card, it is that it’s so annoying that you will only think about eliminating it, which will give your rival a lot of room to develop their strategy without inconvenience.

That this letter does not spend a turn on the table or it will become your worst nightmareAnother cheap but bloody New Capenna card is Virtuoso Illuminator. Enchantment decks have been going strong since the last set, and this card goes great with them. You cast enchantments on it and it conspires, which involves drawing a card, discarding a card, and getting +1/+1, making it a modified creature. With its ability to double strike, it’s the perfect bug to fatten up with enchantments; while those same enchantments strengthen the rest of your army. That this card does not spend a turn on the table or will become your worst nightmare. It is the typical cardboard that you do not pay attention to until it is too late.

The hiding mechanic can give you more than one scare

As a lover of decks of tiles, I love shake up the crowd. For four colorless and one white, it’s an enchantment that creates as many 1/1 tokens as your creatures attack per turn. But that’s not the fun of it. The crazy thing about this card is that it has “Hide 5”, meaning when your opponent puts it down, he’ll look at the top five cards of his library and exile one. As soon as he has 10 creatures, he can play that card without paying its cost. So if you combine Crowd Agitation with Emeria’s Call, for example, he’ll make an attack on you that will break the game for him. Therefore, if your opponent plays it against you, destroy it before he does it to you!

Another lethal enchantment is arcane barrage. For four colorless and two red it allows him to copy cards from his graveyard and throw them at you for free. If he combines this card with a Magna Opus and with others that help him free himself from totally destructive spells, he will have you totally at his mercy. I mean, it’s a lot of fun if you play it, but if your opponent plays it, they’ll crush you alive. If you play a white deck, add base one by Centínelas de orosolar to clear his graveyard and cut him off from the game. The good thing is that it is a very expensive enchantment, so when it is cast, your opponent usually runs out of mana. I mean, you’ll only have that turn to kill it, so if your enemy plays red and blue, be prepared to see this on the board a lot.

Streets of New Capenna has brought very powerful fat creatures to the gameStreets of New Capenna has brought very powerful fat creatures to the game. One of the most annoying is Don Xander, the Collector. It’s a damn nuisance. If it comes to the table from anywhere, it forces you to discard half a hand. If it attacks, it melts half your library, and if it dies, it sweeps half your permanents. So the problem isn’t stopping it, it’s that even if it’s destroyed it’s a hassle. Don Xander is one of the reasons why it’s good to fill your deck with spells that exile instead of kill. A good choice is Dark Domain, as Dematerializing Verse is useless against multi-colored monsters. In addition, Streets of New Capenna has brought Turn in the graveyard to the gamewhich has given a second life to Reanimator decks.

What cards seem more powerful to you?

And we end this list with a planeswalker that reinforces one of my favorite archetypes: angels. Resplendent Elspeth is a sensational cardboard to unblock games that are difficult to win. Upon reaching the table, it boosts your creatures, lets you lighten your library, or sacrifice seven loyalty counters to fill the board with helpful 3/3 flying angels. It may not seem as decisive as other cards we have covered in this article, but it’s tremendously useful, actually. Thanks to Elspeth, Giada, Sanctuary Guardian, and Motivational Overseer, you have to be careful with angel decks. Of course, these decks still lack a little more speed to settle strongly in the current meta.

Let this article serve as a warning to know what to spend your removals onLet this article serve as a warning to know what to spend your removals on, to understand that it’s time to fill your decks with the odd enchantment remover, and to add cards that exile instead of kill. Fortunately, they’re still not seeing much of it in the current meta, still dominated by white fast creature decks, black control decks, and enchantment-based decks; but little by little they will see each other more because they are already beginning to stand out in tournaments. And now it’s your turn: which cards from the new expansion they seem more annoying, gamechanger and damn? I read you Of course, no cardboard will be more despicable and annoying than the three that are in my personal top: Esika’s Carriage, Lolth and Hookflesh Massacre, I hate them to death!