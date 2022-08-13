These two apps for Windows 10 and 11 will keep your PC clean of unnecessary apps and improve your privacy

When working on Windows 10 and 11 we always search as users the best tools to be able to work comfortably, and remove everything that bothers us from the operating system. In this case, two programs have emerged through the network which have received numerous positive evaluations and which are focused on remove spyware and also completely uninstall all the apps you don’t need.





Sometimes it can be scary to install this type of apps that they promise to clean the computer, since in many cases they can cause more headaches than solutions. But after seeing numerous user reviews, and testing them on our own devices, they are definitely worth installing.

O&O ShutUp10

This program is compatible with Windows 10 and 11, it will give you complete control of your computer and will be adapted to protect your privacy. Keep in mind that Microsoft always uses device usage data to display fully customizable information to make your life easier. Although, this data makes the operating system have to snoop on your calendar, email and even location.





That is why this application groups all configuration options in a single window to protect privacy. Also, no prior computer skills are required and there is no need to manually change settings in Windows.

With a few clicks you will be able to decide if you want to be tracked by location, bluetooth devices and many other options that without a doubt at first they will end up overwhelming you. This software is completely free and can be downloaded through its website as it is open source.

O&O AppBuster

When Windows 10 and 11 are going to be configured, not only the operating system is installed. Keep in mind that also Many applications are installed that you probably don’t even know that are in your storage unit and that can be of little use. That is why O&O AppBuster is mainly intended to be able to uninstall all these applications at once and with a single click. And recovery options are also added in case you end up regretting it.





It stands out for have a clear and concise interface that shows all the apps that are installed without your permission by Microsoft. Even those applications that by default can be found completely hidden on the computer will also be shown. With a single click all this will be uninstalled and will not leave any type of trace on your computer.

In this case we are talking about a completely free program for private users and companies. Also, just like the other option we recommend, no installation required. Simply run the program in question and it will start reading everything you have stored on your drive.