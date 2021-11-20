These two extensions will continue to show YouTube dislikes after the portal removes the counter for their videos

A few days ago, we echoed YouTube’s decision to remove the ‘dislikes’ counter from its videos, whose figure will now only be visible to the creator of the video in question; a measure that is already beginning to be implemented progressively, but which, of course, has not been well received by users.

In fact, despite the alleged reason for this change being to protect content creators from harassment, many YouTubers have spoken out against it. Even Jawed Karim, co-founder of the platform, has shown his ‘dislike’ regarding this measure with a comment in his first video … which is also the first video uploaded to YouTube throughout its history:

“If all youtubers agree that removing dislikes is a dumb idea, it probably is. Try again, YouTube.”

However, two developers have already decided Disagreeing with the removal of dislikes in another, more forceful way: by boycotting it. How? Creating separate extensions for the browser that allow its users to continue showing them: YT-Dislikes-Viewer and Return YouTube Dislike.

As PGamerX, creator of the first of the extensions, explains:

“I just checked Youtube’s official change logs and it looks like their data API will stop providing [datos sobre los] dislikes. This is why I just released an archiving API that will allow anyone to see the dislikes of any video. This package will keep track of the number of dislikes for any video and forward it to the API. In the future, we will do something even better! “

What does this mean? The YouTube Data API will not stop providing this data for a few weeks, time that will be used to collect current ‘dislike’ figures for YouTube videos, so they remain visible (for extension users) once the update has reached all users.

After that, its creator will search a way to keep recording new dislikes that occur from that moment on. For its part, the other extension that concerns us —Return YouTube Dislike— is also based on that same principle for now.

Be careful, because you will not notice any changes when you install them if the YouTube ‘dislikes’ counter has not yet been deleted

Now, how can we install any of these extensions? If you are a Mozilla Firefox user, you have it easy: access their pages in the Mozilla addons repository and install them. Easy: [Return YouTube Dislike / YT-Dislikes-Viewer].

Return YouTube Dislike is waiting to be supported in the Chrome Web Store, but the author of the other extension is not going to bother trying “because I will have to pay a 5 $ fee and there is a high probability that Google will reject it“, so users of Chromium-based browsers (such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Brave or Opera) will have to follow these steps:

Download the latest version (Return YouTube Dislike / YT-Dislikes-Viewer) and unzip it.

Access your browser’s extensions page and turn on ‘Developer Mode’. In Google Chrome it is through chrome: // extensions, and in Edge? thus from edge: // extensions.



MS Edge extensions page.

Once the developer mode is activated, it will appear a button called “Load unpacked” . Click on it and select the unzipped folder.

In the case of YT-Dislikes-Viewer, once the extension has been added to your browser, click on the extension’s icon and enter its API key (follow the instructions in the pop-up window).

Return YouTube Dislike is also available as Userscript, and according to their website they are “considering integration with the YouTube Vanced mobile application, if developers want to use our API “.