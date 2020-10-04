These two girls were born like this, seeing the pictures, the doctor was also surprised by this one thing

Lakhimpur Kheri: The birth of twin girls in a poor Dalit family in a village of Lakhimpur Kheri has not only brought prosperity to the family, but has also caused financial problems. In such a situation, the girl’s parents appealed to the helpers for financial assistance, so that the newborns can get surgery and their body can be separated. Ram Kumar Gautam, a father of twin girls living in Dandoori village, is a daily wage laborer. On the other hand, the doctors in Lakhimpur Kheri were surprised that the delivery of twins born on Thursday was done safely at home. Dr. SK Sachan said, “We are surprised that the twin twins survived in home delivery, which is rare given the many potential complications in such cases.” Also Read – If you are not using Used Condom, now be careful

Twins are omphalopagus, their stomachs are mixed together. According to medical experts, the survival rate of the newborn in such cases is only 5 to 25 percent. Such twins are usually born with a liver, but sometimes some cases are different, in which the small intestine and the lower abdomen are connected. Joint infants usually require caesarean section delivery because of their anatomy, but in this case they were born through a normal delivery at home.

The newborns were taken to the Community Health Center on Friday morning, where employees said they were healthy. From there, the twins have been sent to a hospital in Lucknow for medical examination. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Manoj Aggarwal told reporters that the death rate of joint twins is very high and the chances of girls surviving on birth are further reduced. He said, "We will investigate the possibility of treating infants."