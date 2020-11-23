These two markets of Delhi closed till November 30 for violation of COVID rules

Delhi Corona Update: Corona continues to wreak havoc in Delhi, the country’s capital. Every day record cases are coming here. Along with this, the same number of deaths are also happening. To prevent the outbreak of Corona, the government has increased the fine from 500 to 2000 rupees for those who do not apply masks. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also indicated a lockdown, but still people are not following social distancing and Kovid rules. In this episode, the authorities of West Delhi district ordered the closure of two markets in the evening in Nangloi on Sunday for violation of rules related to prevention of Kovid-19 like social distancing and wearing of masks. Also Read – Third Wave of Corona in Delhi: 121 people killed again in one day, 6746 new cases in 24 hours, worsened situation

Directives issued by Delhi govt with regard to wearing of masks, carrying social distancing etc. are being flouted in Punjabi Basti market & Janta market, Nangloi. In overall public interest, it is hereby ordered to close these markets till 30th Nov: ADM, DDMA, West District https://t.co/la6bkqRoWJ pic.twitter.com/fcAcYOra5J Also Read – Corona in MP: 1,798 new cases of infection, Chief Minister said- 85 percent of the total cases of Kovid-19 in the state in cities – ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020 Also Read – Delhi: 1,759 patients died of corona in November so far, Delhi’s death rate is higher than country

A senior official said that the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in West Delhi issued an order on Sunday directing the closure of Punjabi Basti Market and Janta Market by 30 November. He said, ‘Despite repeated instructions and warnings from the authorities, the government-issued directives on both masks and buyers in moth-baked markets wear masks, maintain physical distance and other measures to protect Kovid-19 Was being violated.

The administrative officials of the district along with police and teams of North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) closed the markets. Around 200 shopkeepers in the evening market place many shops of daily useful items.

Corona explosion

In Delhi, 6,746 new cases were reported on Sunday and 121 people died during this period. At the same time, 6,154 people recovered. A day before that, on Saturday, 5879 new cases and 111 deaths were registered in Delhi. This is the record for the highest number of cases and deaths in the entire country. In Delhi, more than 5 lakh 23 thousand people are infected with Corona virus and so far more than 8200 people have died. There are currently about 40 thousand active cases of Corona in the national capital.