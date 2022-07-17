These two new collectible books explain the entire history of Dark Souls

An expert in Dark Souls announces two books that delve into the lore of the saga built by Miyazaki.

According to Gamerant, Lockeyexpert in Dark Souls, has announced that he will publish two books about history of the Dark Souls saga, called Abyssal Archive. These two volumes explain in depth the history of Dark Souls unofficially. The books will be released early 2023 and can be booked until August 14. In addition, the video shows how the books include a detailed map of Lordran.

The prices of these two books they will come in three editions that are not cheap. The standard version brings the two books together with a cardboard, it will cost 180 euros. The Limited Edition adds the same as the previous one but with an additional bookmark and a case, with a price of 249 euros. The Benefactor Edition brings the same as the previous one, but with a quality presentation box and your name written in the acknowledgments section. This last it will cost 495 euros.

Lokey is an archivist who has been investigating for a long time the lore de Dark Souls, Demon’s Souls y Bloodborne. He is considered an expert because he delves into the original Japanese texts and dialogues to compare them with their English translations to expose possible errors or details that were not told. Still, on his website has more products related to the Souls saga.

It should be noted that these two books are not official by From Software, so perhaps some information may not be reliable. Even so, whoever is passionate about the saga and its lore can go deeper with these two new books. whose reservations are already open.

More about: Dark Souls and From Software.