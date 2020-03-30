These two The US Office stars reunited for some good news

Given the continuing coronavirus pandemic, any piece of good news is especially welcome—and followers of The US Office are in luck.

John Krasinski, who performed Jim on the beloved sitcom, has launched a brand new YouTube present titled Some Good News, which received to an ideal begin when he was joined by none apart from Michael Scott himself, Steve Carell.

The new present is devoted to sharing feel-good tales amid the present well being disaster and is introduced within the type of a nightly newscast.

Talking initially of the episode, Krasinski mentioned, “For years now, I’ve been questioning, why is there not a news present devoted completely to good news?

“Effectively, desperately looking for my repair some other place, I reached out to all of you this week, asking — nay, begging — for some good news. And boy, did you ship.

“After studying these replies and the extremely heartwarming tales that got here with them, I believed, ‘All proper. Sufficient is sufficient, world. Why not us? Why not now?’

“So, women and gentleman, that is your fault, and that is SGN. I’m John Krasinski, and if it isn’t clear but, I’ve completely no concept what I’m doing.”

All through the present, Krasinski highlighted many items of optimistic news from latest days, together with tales of public cheers for well being employees and an interview with a 15-year-old who has simply completed her remaining chemotherapy remedy.

And there was an additional deal with in retailer for viewers within the form of Carrel’s look, with the comic and actor becoming a member of Krasinski through video hyperlink to debate their time engaged on The Office—with the present celebrating its 15th anniversary this 12 months.

It isn’t clear but after we may count on to see a second episode, however the video finishes with a message saying, “We’d simply do that once more.”