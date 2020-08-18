These unemployed boys of UP-Bihar created ‘Shishu Vikas Yojana’ in the name of PM Modi, thousands of people have been thwarted

new Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested three people for running fake websites in the name of ‘Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana’ and registering more than 15,000 people through a large network of agents up to the panchayat level. Police said that the accused have been identified as Neeraj Pandey, Patna resident in Bihar, Suvendra Yadav and Adarsh ​​Yadav, resident of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Also Read – PM Modi mentioned ‘Project Dolphin’ from the ramparts of Red Fort, know when the project will start

According to the police, a case was registered on the complaint of the director of the National Health Authority. He said in the complaint that a website was made in the name of Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana and money has been taken from people in the name of registration and children's insurance etc.

"During the investigation, the police arrested Neeraj and Adarsh ​​from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh respectively," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber ​​Crime Department, Arshy Roy said. He registered more than 15,000 people under this fake scheme. "Neeraj revealed that Suvendra Yadav of Patna is also running a website under the name of PM Shishu Vikas Yojana.

The DCP said that after Neeraj’s revelations, the police raided Patna and arrested Suvendra. In order to include as many children as possible, they appointed state heads throughout the country and after that each state heads appointed district heads in their respective states. Further, these district heads made agents who were working at the gram panchayat level.