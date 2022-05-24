These websites and applications that help us pay in installments are doing us a disservice: debt continues to rise

At the end of 2020, the Bank of Spain published that the total debt of the Spanish economy (adding public and private debt) reached 251.3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a figure that exceeded the levels of the financial crisis of 2008which also had among its causes the enormous global indebtedness (of both states, large companies and families).

Well, now we find ourselves with a long list of technological services that are on the rise and that, precisely, nThey make it easy for you to buy something now and pay for it later.. That is, to borrow in a very simple way. And traditional banking has also jumped on this bandwagon with important agreements between banks and technology companies in this sector.

How to UNINSTALL APPS completely on a Mac for FREE The Applesfera Tutorials

Recognized brands of the sector





We have one of these examples at the beginning of this year: Banco Santander announced Zinia, a consumer digital credit platform very similar to Klarna (which last year was the subject of a major security problem) with which it wants replicate the enormous success of the Swedish startup.

this signature, in 15 years of life it has reached a value of about 46,000 million dollars and which has opted for our country with a large hub in Madrid. Other brands that are betting on this trend with Afterpay and Affirm.

In the year 2019, Apple brought to the market Apple Card in 2019 which makes paying in installments much easier than a conventional debit card. Amazon, some global financial companies such as American Express, VISA, MasterCard or PayPal have either launched or have shown their intention to launch their “buy now, pay later” options to continue giving their customers options that allow them to consume even if they don’t have the money. needed at the moment.

Buy now pay later services like Klarna, Affirm and Afterpay allow users to buy a product for a small fraction of its full price. Clients can then make incremental payments over a specified period of time, but they will have to face a commission, normally without interest, in case of late payments.

Business in this sector (known as BNPL for Buy Now Pay Later) soared at the height of the pandemic, when many people were short of moneywhile online sales were the norm.

Trend in social networks and consumption

It is not only that technologies are offering us tools that allow us to make purchases without paying at the moment in a simpler way than ever before. Is that in social networks also present this trend as something positive.

For example, the Zip company, which was previously QuadPay, advertised on TikTok videos about the trend of buying essential goods such as food in supermarkets and paying later, dividing the expense into four parts.

On the other hand, there are already online stores that give you a discount on the price of the product you want to buy if you decide to pay in installments. An example is Silvrr. With the same maxim of “Buy Now & Pay Later”, you can download the app and buy in installments to get better prices. The goal, they say from this company, is “to offer our customers around the world easy access to digital financial solutions. Our mission is to build an innovative and secure network of credit and payment systems that connects consumers and merchants.”

Klarna in economic crisis





To all this it must be said that Klarna has surprised us today with the news of the dismissal of 10% of its staff (700 people), in a very cold way, following a trend that we have been seeing in recent months (massive dismissals in a call without warning or deactivate corporate Gmail or Slack accounts without even letting people know you’re fired). In this case, the dismissal occurred with a pre-recorded video.

Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski broke the news to employees in a video message saying that “the development of the war in Ukraine, a change in consumer sentiment, a sharp rise in inflation, a highly volatile stock market and a likely recession” are the reasons behind the layoffs. Siemiatkowski explained that workers in Europe will receive “associated severance” but added that the firing process for US employees “will be different.”