These websites help you organize last-minute trips and vacations according to your budget

This is the first summer since 2019 that the population can travel again without restrictions to many countries in the world and much is said about how the prices of flights are changing and that on many occasions they are higher than ever before.





While a few days ago we showed you five websites where you can receive alerts when your flight price drops, today we tell you websites where you can find trips, flights or last minute hotelsbecause summer has arrived and you still want to organize your next vacation without spending a lot of money.

Flights to anywhere

On the one hand, if you have total freedom and want to travel where it is cheapest regardless of the destination, you have two very good websites for it. You may access Skyscanner or Kiwi. Put the place of origin (you can decide if you want to search from your province or from the airports that are in a radius close to your home).

And in the destination it indicates:** “Anywhere”**. Put dates (in kiwi you have the possibility to make the dates very flexible). And when the results appear, choose what you want to see, prioritizing the cheapest flights. You can even indicate that it is at any time.





And so you can let yourself be surprised by the most affordable prices you have available. The good thing about this is that, deciding your destiny in such an open wayyou can even end up considering vacations in places that you would not have thought of before.





Free accommodation or in exchange for volunteering





If we are talking about places to stay and you want to spend as little as possible, you can look for collaborative economy websites that allow you to be somewhere for free. Or, if you want an alternative vacation to sightseeing, you can also look for interesting places where you can stay in exchange**** for some volunteer work (at first glance this may not sound like a vacation, but there are projects that really translate into experiences very good and happy).

Genbeta once offered you a list of five websites where you can stay for free or in exchange for something. CouchSurfing is a platform where there are people offering a space in their house to host people for free; on the other hand, BeWelcome is a website or an app operated by BeVolunteer, a non-profit organization that works similar to CouchSurfing on a BW-rox platform, it is free and open source software.

Thirdly, we have Workaway, which is an exchange platform: people who need help and support in a project look for volunteers. You can stay for free with them in exchange for helping a maximum of 5 hours a day (there are people who will ask you for fewer hours) and also the person who hosts is obliged to provide not only accommodation, but also food. Another similar one is HelpX.

And then we have a home exchange website, meaning you have to have a home to give to other people in exchange. It’s called HomeExchange.

Last minute news websites





There are also websites that have specialized in offering meetings to find plans, travel packages, flights or last minute accommodation and on offer. Although sometimes it may seem crazy to leave a trip without planning ahead of time, You also have to think that certain accommodations are going to want to fill their rooms before they run out of guests and, if they see gaps in reservations, they can offer services at a more affordable price to attract customers.

Within this you have websites such as Atrápalo, the last minute section of Expedia or Buscounchollo or Groupon Getaways. The same Groupon is also used to organize plans with discounts on your vacations.