These were Alvarado’s first words as a Chivas player

This Monday, September 27, Roberto Louse Alvarado arrived at Guadalajara to introduce himself with his new team. Upon his arrival at the Jalisco airport, the rojiblanco player gave his first statements as a reinforcement of the club for this Closing 2022.

The Louse He expressed his excitement for wearing the shirt of ChivasIn addition, he stressed that he is aware of what this implies, because he knows the demand that exists in a club like the Sacred Flock. Also, he thanked the attendees for their first steps in Guadalajara. And he even made a call to the fans warning that he would give his maximum as long as he is an element of the Chiverío.

“I am very happy to be here, it is a new challenge and I am very happy, arriving at Chivas I know what it represents for the fans, I have come to do my best and I am happy for this challenge,” he told the media.

Alvarado arrives from Cruz Azul in a movement that would include Uriel Antuna Y Alejandro mayorga like bargains. Even if Machine The arrival of either of these two footballers has not been made official, both have arrived at the CDMX to appear with the capital’s institution, including Antuna already wearing the cement team’s clothing.

After the transfer of the Louse to the club Guadalajara, a former partner in Blue Cross gave him parting words. Orbelín Pineda, who is already living his adventure in Europe, I wish him good luck in his new stage as a footballer. Success in your new stage. You will feel at home”, Affirmed the current element of Celta de Vigo in Spain.

For his part, Uriel Antuna has already received the farewell of one of his greatest friends in the Chiverío. Alexis Vega ruled that there would be no more “tamarind duo” (nickname alluding to an alcoholic drink); which indicates that both players will not wear the Chivas shirt together again.

In the midst of this transfer window, the movements have been shocking for some sectors. In this case, there were those who criticized Chivas’s decision to get rid of two players in exchange for Roberto Alvarado. David Faitelson he was a strong critic of the aforementioned transfer.

The controversial journalist questioned the decisions of the sports president of Guadalajara, Ricardo Peláez and asserted that the one who “lost out” with such a movement was the group led by Marcelo Michel Leaño.

“I insist: Chivas loses in the exchange with Cruz Azul. There is no big difference between Alvarado and Antuna, but … and Mayorga? You get rid of a 24-year-old side, in great condition and homemade … Ricardo Peláez knows what he’s doing … I guess, “he wrote on his official Twitter account.

The signing of Chivas has a clear objective, to return the institution to the places that its history is used to. “In search of strengthening his offensive scheme, the Guadalajara Sports Club informs that as of today Roberto Alvarado joins the campus, for which The offensive midfielder and Olympic medalist in Tokyo 2020 will be part of the team that will try to regain prominence in Liga MX from the next Closing Tournament 2022 ″, the squad published through a statement.

Alvarado became a key player for Machine and will try to do the same with the Chiverío. The debut of Louse It could be on matchday 1, when Chivas receives in the Akron Stadium to Mazatlán on January 9.

