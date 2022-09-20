These were the best-selling video games of August in Spain, with Switch dominating

The top eight positions in the ranking are dominated by titles released on Nintendo’s hybrid console.

This summer has not been without good video game launches, but that does not prevent those that have been on the market for a while from continuing to star in the main sales tops. In the case of our country, we have already taken a look at the most downloaded mobile titles, but now we have the official sales data for August in Spain regarding the physical market.

The eight best sellers were from Nintendo SwitchThese data shared by the Spanish Video Game Association (AEVI) leave us with Nintendo Switch Sports as the great dominator of August in Spanish territory. In fact, the eight best-selling games of the month are from Nintendo Switchwhich shows the dominance of the hybrid console in our market as well.

Behind it we find two other usual suspects such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the version of Minecraft for Switch, while Xenoblade Chronicles 3, one of the great releases that landed on Switch at the end of the previous month, he has to settle for a meritorious fourth positionalthough boosted by the fact that it came out on the 29th and several early purchases would already take place in August.

Best sellers of August in Spain

NINTENDO SWITCH SPORTS (SWITCH)

MARIO KART 8 DELUXE (SWITCH)

MINECRAFT: NINTENDO SWITCH EDITION (SWITCH)

XENOBLADE CRONICLES 3 (SWITCH)

LEYENDAS POKÉMON: ARCEUS (SWITCH)

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS (SWITCH)

KIRBY AND THE FORGOTTEN LAND (SWITCH)

MARIO STRIKERS: BATTLE LEAGUE FOOTBALL (SWITCH)

GRAND THEFT AUTO V (PS4)

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST (PS4)



As for the rest of the platforms, it should be noted that, although Saints Row does not appear in the general classification that you have on these lines, it has managed to become the best-selling PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S gameso at least we know that it has worked well on the new generation of consoles.

Below we leave you the different sales tops divided by platforms, insisting that it is only about physical market salesso digital purchases are not taken into account.

Switch Best Sellers

NINTENDO SWITCH SPORTS

MARIO KART 8 DELUXE

MINECRAFT: NINTENDO SWITCH EDITION

XENOBLADE CHRONICLES 3

POKÉMON LEGENDS: ARCEUS

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS

KIRBY AND THE FORGOTTEN LAND

MARIO STRIKERS: BATTLE LEAGUE FOOTBALL

SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD



PS5 Best Sellers

SAINTS ROW

GRAND THEFT AUTO V

SOUL HACKERS 2

SIFU

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST

F1 22

GRAN TOURISM 7

THE QUARRY

UNCHARTED: LEGACY OF THIEVES COLLECTION

THYMESIA



Xbox Series X|S Best Sellers

SAINTS ROW

SOUL HACKERS 2

GRAND THEFT AUTO V

ELDEN RING

ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA

GRAND THEFT AUTO: THE TRILOGY: THE DEFINITIVE EDITION

FAR CRY 6

HALO INFINITE

LEGO STAR WARS: THE SKYWALKER SAGA

FORZA HORIZON 5



PS4 Best Sellers

GRAND THEFT AUTO V

HORIZON FORBIDDEN WEST

F1 22

GRAN TOURISM 7

GOD OF WAR

THE LAST OF US: PARTE II

MINECRAFT

FIFA 22

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2

TEKKEN 7



Xbox One Best Sellers

GRAND THEFT AUTO V

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2

THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT

NHL 20

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER’S REVENGE

F1 22

MAFIA: TRILOGY

FIFA 22

MARVEL’S AVENGERS

WATCH DOGS: LEGION



More about: Sales, Sales Spain, Spain, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Sports, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Saints Row.