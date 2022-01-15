These were the CEOs of the video game industry who received the most in 2020

Bobby Kotick earned as much as 1,560 Activision Blizzard employees that year according to one report.

The recent scandals at Activision Blizzard have once again put the spotlight on the figure of the CEO in the big video game companies, and that also includes their profits. In this sense, yesterday a report was published containing The CEOs who earned the most in 2020, the first year of the pandemic.

According to Video Games Chronicle: VGC, it is an investigative work by Games One carried out through the company files of the different companies, and takes into account salaries, bonuses, stocks and other benefits of those involved.

Thus, and according to Games One, it was Robert Antokol, Playtika, the CEO who obtained the highest income for his position in the industry in 2020 with 372 million dollars. It should be noted that Playtika is mainly known for its mobile casino and slots app, so it really is Bobby Kotick, the CEO who won the most in 2020, with a total sum of 154.6 million dollars, as much as the average salary of 1,560 employees of the developer.

Below you can read the top-10 of those who earn the most, with names known to 3DJuegos readers such as Andrew Wilson (EA) or Strauss Zelnick (Take-Two. Among the 40 best paid we also have Yosuke Matsuda (Square Enix) , Yves Guillemot (Ubisoft) or Marcin Iwinski and Adam Kicinski from CD Projekt RED.

Robert Antokol (Playtika) – $372 million Bobby Kotick (Activision Blizzard) – $154.6 million Andrew Paradise (Skillz) – $103.3 million Andrew Wilson (EA) – $34.7 million Frank Gibeau (Zynga) – $32 million John Riccitiello (Unity) – $22 million Strauss Zelnick (Take-Two) – $18.1 million Taek-Jin Kim (NCsoft) – $15.6 million Min Liang Tan (Razer) – $10.4 million Debbie Bestwick (Team17) – $10.2 million

If you are interested in knowing more about the CEO of Activision-Blizzard, you can find in 3DJuegos a special dedicated to Bobby Kotick and the latest scandals.

