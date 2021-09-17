These were the European clubs that celebrated on September 15

Photography: Jovani Pérez

As happens every year, some teams in Europe celebrated the Independence Day of Mexico with an image or badge. There were even those who showed off the Mexican players who are in their ranks.

Among the teams that participated in the celebration are the Wolves of England where Raúl Jiménez plays, Napoli of Italy of Hirving Lozano, Juventus, Tottenham and PSV.

One of the first was PSV, who with a publication dedicated to his players Erik Gutiérrez and Anika Rodríguez.

Because of its history, its values ​​and of course its players, such as Anika Rodríguez and Erick Gutiérrez, who today defend their colors

Another participant was the Wolves of England. Them, with a publication dedicated to Raúl Jiménez, they commemorated the independence struggle started by Miguel Hidalgo.

“PROTECT the pack like a wolf and FLY like an eagle. NOTHING stops it. Our FRIEND in a mask. The national HERO. The amazing Mexican Wolf ”, they wrote on their personal Twitter account.

“𝙌𝙪𝙚́ 𝙨𝙪𝙚𝙣𝙚 𝙛𝙪𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙚 𝙡𝙖 𝙘𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙣𝙖, HirvingLozano70! Happy Independence Day, Mexico! Viva Mexico ”, wrote Napoli, the Pachuca youth squad Hirving Lozano.

From Germany, the frankfurt joined the celebration of Independence and He dedicated a message to the Mexicans who have worn his shirt.

“Happy Independence Day to all of Mexico! From Frankfurt we dedicate this wallpaper with our loved ones! Marco Fabian and Carlos Salcedo!”Wrote the German set.

REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

“From London we shouted together with one of our most special hobbies: Viva México Happy Independence Day, Mexico!”, Wrote the Tottenham team, team where Mexican striker Giovani Dos Santos played.

VELA’S POSSIBILITY OF RETURNING TO EUROPE

Carlos candle you already think about the future. A few months after your link with LAFC, the Mexican attacker begins to shuffle the options he has to continue his career. European soccer looks like a likely destination in his own words.

Vela is currently recovering from the injury to the quadriceps of his right leg that he suffered last weekend in the match against Vancouver Whitecaps and that will keep you off the courts for a few weeks. With his current club he has established himself as a total reference and boasts the record for most touchdowns in the same season: 34 during the 2019 campaign.

In recent years there have been prominent clubs that have shown interest in the Mexican. In early 2019, the Barcelona He looked for it but finally the movement could not be carried out. Vela has recognized that that opportunity was very attractive and that he did his part to make it happen.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Reuters

Carlos Vela decided to turn his career 180 degrees in 2017. The attacker left the Real society to become the franchise player of Los Angeles Soccer Club. The newborn team chose the Mexican as a letter of introduction for his debut in the MLS for the 2018 season. Vela’s emergence was explosive: from his first year, with his goals and quality, he managed to position himself as one of the best players in the championship.

The personal duel gradually escalated until the spirits of Ibra, who even declared that it was impossible to compare him with Vela, since he at that age (30 years) he was playing at the highest level. The Mexican ignored it and preferred not to enter the extra-court pun.

KEEP READING:

Tuca Ferretti’s past in Brazil that is little known

These are the winners of the Great Draw of September 15 of the National Lottery

Christian Romero, the footballer who fought a battle with a brain tumor without support from Atlante