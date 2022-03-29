These wireless headphones are perfect for gaming, and now you can get them on sale for just over 100 euros at PcComponentes

If we are regular players of cooperative, competitive titles or, in short, of any genre in which we need to constantly communicate with our fellow players and opponentswe will greatly appreciate using a gaming headset with a microphone.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless – Wireless Headset for PC, PS4, PS5*, Nintendo Switch, Up to 30 Hour Battery Life, 7.1 Surround Sound, Noise Canceling Microphone

And if on top of that we look for a wireless model with which to avoid more cables hanging around our setup, Beware of this HyperX model reduced to its historical minimum price in PcComponentes. With a usual cost that usually exceeds 150 euros, at the moment we can take it home for only 118.99 euros. An opportunity not to miss.

We are talking about the HyperX Cloud II in its Wireless version. So we are facing a wireless model that it is ideal for users who are located away from their gaming equipmentwho need some mobility without removing their headphones or simply prefer to minimize cables as much as possible.





These HyperX have a red and black design. They are headband and connect to our PC or gaming laptop through the 2.4 GHz band, which also has a maximum range of 20 meters, more than enough for most gamers.

They incorporate a removable microphone so that it does not bother us while we are not using it. As well as a rechargeable battery that promises autonomy of up to 30 hours of use with a single charge.