Thessaloniki Fest Live Streams Pitch Forum in Response to Coronavirus Postponement

In an indication of how the worldwide movie business is already adapting to a brand new actuality, the Thessaloniki Documentary Competition started live-streaming the pitching discussion board of its annual Agora Doc Market on Monday, simply days after the competition’s 22nd version was postponed amid rising considerations round a world coronavirus outbreak.

With tons of of company from throughout the globe unable to attend, imperilling a slate of business occasions geared towards supporting new filmmakers and boosting manufacturing in Southeastern Europe, the Mediterranean and the Center East, organizers scrambled to put collectively an internet platform to host this week’s pitching classes.

Thessaloniki convened 40 producers, administrators, commissioning editors, competition programmers and different business professionals throughout 16 international locations for Monday’s on-line discussion board. “It was tough to coordinate all these folks in many alternative international locations, however all of them responded actually (rapidly), and have been pleased to do it,” says Yianna Sarri, head of the competition’s business arm, Agora.

Final week, organizers have been compelled to postpone this yr’s competition because the coronavirus started its sweep of Europe. They stated in an announcement on the time: “The protection of the working employees, the viewers, town’s residents and the competition’s company from each Greece and overseas are our top-notch precedence.”

Thessaloniki’s digital innovation follows related pursuits in the movie and TV business on the again of coronavirus-related postponements and cancellations. Final week, following Cannes-set TV market MipTV’s cancellation, a variety of distributors revealed they might be establishing digital showcases for patrons.

Twelve documentary movie tasks in early phases of improvement took half in Monday’s Thessaloniki Pitching Forum. Eleven documentary tasks may even be introduced over the following two days as a part of the competition’s Docs in Progress pitching session. Awards and money prizes will probably be introduced on Thursday, whereas organizers stay hopeful the competition can nonetheless happen in late Could or early June.

Organizers say it’s the primary time such a pitching discussion board has taken place fully on-line. Because the coronavirus continues to unfold throughout the globe, prompting extra festivals and business gatherings to cancel or postpone, different occasions are positive to observe in its wake.

“It was a straightforward determination for us, as a result of we didn’t need to miss the chance for all these tasks that we have been supposed to current in Thessaloniki,” says Sarri. “It’s essential for us to give (filmmakers) the chance to current their movies, as a result of…they entrust their tasks to us. We’ve got an obligation.”

The Thessaloniki Documentary Competition, which was slated to run March 5-15, is amongst a wave of movie festivals to be postponed or canceled in latest days, due to the rising international well being disaster. On Friday, SXSW pulled the plug on its 2020 version.

Earlier on Monday, the Beijing Worldwide Movie Competition, which was initially scheduled for late April, introduced it might be postponed till an unknown later date as Chinese language authorities proceed to scramble to include that nation’s coronavirus outbreak.

A complete of 73 circumstances of coronavirus have been confirmed in Greece to this point, with authorities well being officers warning this weekend that the quantity is predicted to rise in the approaching days. Faculties have been shuttered in the nation’s hardest-hit western areas, and the federal government introduced new measures on Sunday to attempt to include the virus, together with a month-long ban on all conferences and a two-week moratorium on dwell audiences for sporting occasions.

The nation’s first case, a 38-year-old lady getting back from northern Italy, was recorded in Thessaloniki on Feb. 26.