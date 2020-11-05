Thessaloniki Film Festival’s Agora Aims to Give Greek Industry a Boost

With their Athens places of work shuttered by the pandemic within the weeks main up to this yr’s Thessaloniki Intl. Film Pageant, trade head Yianna Sarri and her mind belief started holding weekly conferences at cafés within the Greek capital, social-distancing and attempting to profit from an more and more fluid and unpredictable state of affairs.

Regardless of the uncertainty about whether or not or not the pageant would transfer ahead with a bodily version—a plan that was in the end scrapped simply days earlier than the opening night time on Nov. 5—Sarri and her crew knew that Agora, the pageant’s trade arm, can be an internet affair. “We took this resolution from the start,” she advised Selection.

The group might need felt an uncanny sense of déjà vu: this spring, TIFF’s sister occasion, the Thessaloniki Documentary Pageant, was among the many first worldwide movie fests to go digital, live-streaming the pitching discussion board of its annual Agora Doc Market simply days after the pageant’s twenty second version was postponed by the pandemic.

However practically eight months later, as coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on economies throughout the globe, and far of Europe—together with Greece—strikes into a second lockdown, Sarri mentioned the function of the Thessaloniki Film Pageant to assist native filmmakers couldn’t be extra pressing. “We strive to do the whole lot in our energy, even when it’s on-line…even in these circumstances, we’ll do our greatest to assist the Greek trade,” she mentioned.

This yr, Agora has bolstered its actions for the Greek movie biz, rising the variety of native initiatives within the Crossroads Co-Manufacturing Discussion board; introducing Agora Lab, a improvement workshop for Greek movies on the modifying stage; dedicating the Thessaloniki-Locarno Industry Academy, a collaboration with the Swiss pageant, to movie professionals dwelling and dealing in Greece; and presenting two new awards for Greek initiatives within the improvement sections of Agora.

This system can even embody the second version of Meet the Future, a showcase for rising professionals working in several sectors of the movie trade, which this yr will highlight the work of eight up-and-coming Greek cinematographers.

Accredited worldwide friends can even have entry to the digital market that not solely options all the movies on this yr’s TIFF program, however nearly each home film produced in Greece up to now yr, which Sarri mentioned “offers these movies a possibility to discover their worldwide path.”

“The marketplace for us is probably the most precious software for our pageant, as a result of by way of the market, we are able to assist the Greek group and proceed the ritual of filmmaking,” added Thessaloniki Film Pageant director Orestis Andreadakis.

One prime instance of the market’s success is Christos Nikou’s “Apples,” an Agora alum which took half within the Thessaloniki Goes to Cannes pix-in-post showcase final yr. This summer season Nikou’s debut opened the Horizons part of the Venice Film Pageant. “What we strive to do yearly is to assist not solely the established movie administrators from Greece, but in addition the newcomers to get into…this movie trade,” mentioned Sarri.

Agora’s efforts lengthen past Greece’s borders, providing a main showcase for movies in improvement from throughout the Balkans and the broader Mediterranean area, resembling Ameen Nayfeh and Might Odeh’s “200 Meters” (pictured), the Folks’s Alternative Award winner on the Venice Film Pageant’s Venice Days sidebar this summer season. This yr’s Crossroads Co-Manufacturing Discussion board options 17 initiatives, which can be offered throughout the on-line pitching discussion board from Nov. 10-13. Eleven options from Agora Works in Progress, open to movies within the modifying or post-production stage, will happen on Nov. 10.

The Thessaloniki Film Pageant runs on-line Nov. 5-15.