Thessaloniki Film Festival’s Industry Arm Announces Award Winners

The Thessaloniki Film Pageant’s trade arm, Agora, introduced the awards from this 12 months’s on-line version at a digital ceremony held Friday.

The Crossroads Co-Manufacturing Discussion board’s Two Thirty-5 Co-Manufacturing Award, which provides full post-production picture and sound to the successful challenge, went to writer-director Estibaliz Urresola’s “20,000 Species of Bees,” produced by Lara Izagirre of Spain’s Gariza Movies.

The jury praised the challenge “for the distinctive directorial imaginative and prescient of a fragile universe composed of sensations of nature, skilled by a transgender woman whereas her household matures in the direction of acceptance, and a topic we really feel is immensely vital.” The movie additionally acquired a full scholarship to the Mediterranean Film Institute’s Script 2 Film Workshop.

The French CNC Growth Award, within the quantity of €8,000 ($9,400), went to “Birthday,” from writer-director Lara Zeidan, and producers Séverine Tibi and Anaïs Calmels of Sevana Movies (Lebanon/France), “for a compelling private story, supported by a convincing creative imaginative and prescient and introduced by a crew of filmmakers with excellent synergy.”

A brand new award from Greece’s Finos Film, which goals to assist the native trade with a €3,000 ($3,500) grant, went to writer-director Alexandros Voulgaris (recognized by the stage identify The Boy), for “They Come Out of Margo,” produced by Eleni Bertes of Logline. The jury praised it “for a upsetting story that embarks the viewers on a journey by totally different movie genres, informed by a novel cinematic voice, with a really private and peculiar type.”

The Crossroads jury awarded free accreditation for the Producers’ Community on the subsequent Cannes Film Pageant to producer Güneş Şekeroğlu, of Turkey’s Hay Film, for the challenge “Kriegsausgabe,” from writer-director Tarik Aktaş.

The ARTE Kino Worldwide Prize, within the quantity of €6,000 ($7,100), went to writer-director Miki Polonski’s first characteristic “Takotsubo,” produced by Shira Hochman of Israel’s MINA Movies, and co-produced by Janja Kralj of KinoElektron in France. The challenge additionally acquired an award from Sofia Conferences.

Initiative Film will present six months of follow-up consultative companies for its growth technique to the challenge “Retiro,” from writer-director Elina Fessa and producer Vasilis Chrysanthopoulos of Greece’s PLAYS2PLACE.

The Thessaloniki EAVE Advertising Workshop Scholarship chosen Dimitri Tsakaleas, of Argonauts Productions, to take part in its 2021 version with the challenge “The Summer season With Carmen,” from writer-director Zacharias Mavroeidis.

The ASTERISK* Award for packaging and challenge advertising and marketing technique went to “As soon as Upon a Time in Tripoli,” by writer-director Abdullah Al-Ghaly and producers Miftah Saeid of Cyrene Productions and Hassala Movies (Libya/Egypt).

The Agora Works in Progress jury granted the GRAAL Submit-Manufacturing Award, which provides in sort companies in picture post-production, to director-producer Fern Silva’s “Rock Backside Riser” (Portugal/U.S./Greece), for “a mesmerizing sensorial cinematographic expertise, which invitations us to attach with nature and the necessity of discovering new worlds.”

The Eurimages Lab Mission Award, which provides as much as €50,000 ($59,000) to an unconventional movie from the Agora Works in Progress choice, went to “Monitoring Satyrs,” directed by Michał and Maciej Mądracki and Gilles Lapore, and produced by Beata Rzeźniczek of Poland’s Madants, and co-produced by Prince Film from Switzerland. The jury reached a unanimous resolution for “a daring adaptation of Sophocles’ delusion that blends gracefully silence with a placing black and white images, providing us a recent view of our society.”

The MuSou Ward, which supplies composition and manufacturing for an unique movie rating, music supervision, and help in licensing of business music to be used within the movie, in addition to audio post-production companies, went to “Musa,” directed by Greece’s Nikos Nikolopoulos, and produced by Nikolopoulos and Artemis Zervou.

For the primary version of the Agora Lab, a brand new initiative providing 5 Greek movies in post-production the chance to edit their materials underneath the steerage of skilled professionals, the Greek public broadcaster ERT awarded a grant of €2,000 ($2,400) to “18,” directed by Vassilis Douvlis and produced by Panagiotis Kakavias of Kfilms and Katerina Beliyianni of Kabel.