Thessaloniki’s Co-Production Forum Boasts Most-Ever Female-Led Films

The coronavirus pandemic might need shut down movie and tv manufacturing throughout the globe, with many industries nonetheless struggling to relaunch with the most recent well being and security protocols, however Yianna Sarri, who heads the Thessaloniki Movie Competition’s business arm, Agora, knew there can be an upside for the annual Crossroads Co-Production Forum.

“Throughout the lockdown in every single place, folks had the chance to remain at residence and write scripts,” she mentioned. “It was in our thoughts that we had been going to have many submissions.”

Now in its sixteenth 12 months, Agora has emerged as a number one discussion board for filmmakers from Southeast Europe, the Center East, and the broader Mediterranean area, reflecting the traditional heritage of Thessaloniki as a cultural crossroads—a gathering level of East and West.

To that finish, the Crossroads Co-Production Forum has steadily developed right into a de facto launching pad for movies from Greece and neighboring international locations. “Yearly, we obtain not much more initiatives, however higher initiatives, in a greater stage and really well-developed,” mentioned Sarri. “At this level, it’s not solely a matter of the variety of submissions, however the high quality.”

Seventeen movies might be offered throughout Crossroads’ on-line pitching discussion board from Nov. 10-13. All however two of the initiatives have girls connected as both administrators or producers, essentially the most ever for the discussion board. As well as, six of the movies come from the host nation, with Sarri noting that “the position of the Thessaloniki Movie Competition has at all times been to information the movies and to take the Greek movies…to the worldwide sphere.”

Current Crossroads success tales embrace a trio of gamers from this 12 months’s Venice Movie Competition: Christos Nikou’s debut “Apples,” which opened the competition’s Horizons strand; Azra Deniz Okyay’s “Ghosts” (pictured), which gained the Grand Prize at Critics’ Week; and Ameen Nayfeh and Might Odeh’s “200 Meters,” the Folks’s Selection Award winner at Venice Days. Different notable titles in recent times embrace Mounia Meddour’s Algerian civil-war drama “Papicha,” which premiered in Cannes’ Un Sure Regard part in 2019, and Turkish director Tarik Aktaş’s Locarno prize winner “Useless Horse Nebula.”

Aktaş returns to Thessaloniki this 12 months together with his newest function, “Kriegsausgabe,” produced by Turkey’s Hay Movie. One other buzz title comes from Bulgarian director Stephan Komandarev, who earned crucial popularity of his 2017 function “Instructions,” which was chosen for Cannes’ Un Sure Regard sidebar. Throughout Crossroads, Komandarev will current “Howdy,” rounding out the trilogy he started with “Instructions” on the plight of modern-day Bulgaria. The movie is offered in collaboration with Sofia Conferences.

“Howdy” tells the story of a retired trainer who loses her financial savings to a telephone rip-off and, with the intention to get the cash again, falls into an uneasy work association with the group who conned her. Written by Komandarev and Simeon Ventsislavov and directed by Komandarev, the movie is produced by Bulgaria’s Argo Movie and co-produced by Germany’s 42film and EZ Films, of France.

“The story of our essential character Blaga holds a mirror as much as various painful points of Bulgarian society,” Komandarev mentioned in a director’s assertion, emphasizing what he described as “the whole ethical disaster our society is caught in.”

“What is occurring in Bulgaria? The place are we headed? Why are we sinking deeper and deeper right into a disaster—not solely a cheap one however a non secular one, a disaster of values?” he requested. “The place can we search for hope? How and the place are our youngsters going to dwell?”

Yelizaveta Smith’s “Vacuum” is the primary title chosen as a part of the brand new COCO&CROSS challenge, a partnership between the Movie Competition Cottbus’s Connecting Cottbus and the Crossroads Co-Production Forum. The initiative is supposed to offer larger publicity to a particular challenge from the 2 occasions’ frequent territories in Southeast Europe and the Black Sea area. The movie can be being offered as a part of a collaboration between Agora and MIDPOINT Institute.

“Vacuum” is the story of a younger archaeologist who returns to her hometown after the dying of her estranged father, and whose plans to shortly promote his condo are unexpectedly dashed when the previous and current collide. Written and directed by Smith, the movie is produced by Aleksandra Kostina of Ukraine’s Bosonfilm.

“The story of ‘Vacuum’ on one hand has my private roots, and alternatively I feel will resonate with a number of viewers, as a result of it raises questions of the void that’s left by family members,” Smith instructed Selection. “It’s a story about recognition, reunification with the previous and current.”

Lara Zeidan’s function directorial debut, “Birthday,” might be offered in collaboration with the Mediterranean Movie Institute’s Script2Film Workshop. The Beirut-set drama tells the story of a lady whose plans to have a good time her 14th birthday are disrupted when gun battles erupt all through the town. She however tries to go about her regular teenage life. The movie is produced by Séverine Tibi and Anaïs Calmels of Cannes-based Sevana Films.

Zeidan’s script was impressed by occasions she skilled on her personal birthday within the spring of 2008. “Whereas I bear in mind the concern, concern and tedium from the information, I additionally bear in mind some pleasure and laughter, as we handled the absurdity of the occasions that had been unfolding round us,” she instructed Selection.

“I might like to share this narrative as a mirrored image on the tales we lived and the way they’ve formed us,” she added, “because the challenges we face at this time and our attitudes in the direction of them are altering, particularly with the identical politicians nonetheless clinging to energy at this time, main the nation additional into unlivable circumstances.”

Among the many native highlights on this 12 months’s co-production market are Giorgos Georgopoulos’s “Patty Is Such a Girly Title,” from producers Christos V. Konstantakopoulos and Fani Skartouli of Faliro Home Productions (“The Lobster,” “Earlier than Midnight”), and Fenia Cossovitsa of Blonde Audiovisual Productions.

Cypriot director Tonia Mishiali, whose function debut “Pause” had a robust competition run after its Karlovy Range premiere, can even current her follow-up, “Nala and Stella.” Mishiali is producing by means of her shingle Bark Like A Cat Films with Stelana Kliris. Anna Różalska, of Poland’s Match&Spark, is connected as a co-producer.

Right here’s the complete record of initiatives within the 2020 Crossroads Co-Production Forum:

20,000 Species of Bees

Director: Estibaliz Urresola

Producer: Lara Izagirre (Gariza Films, Spain)

Anna!

Director: Marco Amenta

Producer: Simonetta Amenta (Eurofilm, Italy)

Co-producer: Antoine de Clermont-Tonnerre (Mact Productions, France)

As God Wills

Director: Mari Gulbiani

Producer: Kate Kalandarishvili (Midifilm, Georgia)

Birthday

Director: Lara Zeidan

Producers: Séverine Tibi, Anaïs Calmels (Sevana Films, Lebanon/France)

Introduced in collaboration with the Mediterranean Movie Institute

Howdy

Director: Stephan Komandarev

Producers: Stephan Komandarev, Katya Trichkova (Argo Movie, Bulgaria)

Co-producers: Eike Goreczka (42film, Germany), Elie Meirovitz (EZ Films, France)

Introduced in collaboration with Sofia Conferences

I’m Right here, I’m Advantageous

Director: Emine Emel Balci

Producer: Dilek Aydin (Heimatlos Films, Turkey)

Kriegsausgabe

Director: Tarık Aktaş

Producer: Güneş Şekeroğlu (Hay Movie, Turkey)

Kyuka – Journeying to the Moon By the Limitless Sea

Director: Kostis Charamountanis

Producer: Danae Spathara (Heretic, Greece)

Medium

Director: Christina Ioakeimidi

Producer: Louizos Aslanidis (EKSO Productions, Greece)

Nala and Stella

Director: Tonia Mishiali

Producers: Tonia Mishiali (Bark Like A Cat Films, Cyprus), Stelana Kliris

Co-producer: Anna Różalska (Match&Spark, Poland)

As soon as Upon a Time in Tripoli

Director: Abdullah Al-Ghaly

Producers: Miftah Saeid (Cyrene Productions, Libya), Hassala Films (Egypt)

Patty Is Such a Girly Title

Director: Giorgos Georgopoulos

Producers: Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, Fani Skartouli (Faliro Home Productions, Greece), Fenia Cossovitsa (Blonde Audiovisual Productions, Greece)

Retiro

Director: Elina Fessa

Producer: Vasilis Chrysanthopoulos (PLAYS2PLACE, Greece)

The Summer season With Carmen

Director: Zacharias Mavroeidis

Producers: Panos Papahadzis, Dimitris Tsakaleas (Affiliate Producer) (Argonauts Productions, Greece)

Takotsubo

Director: Miki Polonski

Producer: Shira Hochman (MINA Films, Israel)

Co-producer: Janja Kralj (Kinoelektron, France)

They Come Out of Margo

Director: Alexandros Voulgaris

Producer: Eleni Bertes (LOGLINE, Greece)

Vacuum

Director: Yelizaveta Smith

Producer: Aleksandra Kostina (Bosonfilm, Ukraine)

Introduced in collaboration with MIDPOINT Institute

The Thessaloniki Movie Competition runs on-line Nov. 5-15.